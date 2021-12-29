 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Scores from all the holiday tournament’s around the state.

By Michael O'Brien
West Aurora’s Isaiah Siler (20) tries to split Lockport defenders Anthony Munson (11) and Niko Vassilakis (21) in the opening game of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Rauner at Noble Street, 7:00

BHRA-HERITAGE

IMSA vs. Milford, 5:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Winnebago vs. Olympia, 2:00

Tri-Valley vs. Bloomington, 12:30

McNamara vs. Aurora Christian, 12:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. East Dubuque, 2:00

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. El Paso-Gridley, 8:30

Normal (Calvary) vs. Annawan, 12:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Rock Falls, 1:30

11th Place, 6:30

Consolation Championship, 8:30

7th Place, 8:00

5th Place, 7:00

Large Schools

Lincoln-Way West vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 11:00

Springfield vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 9:30a

North Lawndale vs. Brother Rice, 9:30a

Rock Island vs. Peoria Central, 11:00

Normal vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:00

Metamora vs. East St. Louis, 5:30

North Chicago vs. Joliet Central, 9:00a

Harlem vs. University High (Normal), 10:30

11th Place, 3:30

Consolation Championship, 5:30

7th Place, 5:00

5th Place, 4:00

CENTRALIA

Belleville West (JV) vs. Champaign Central, 8:30a

Glenwood vs. Lausanne (TN), 10:00

Cahokia vs. Carmel, 3:30

Kipp (MO) vs. Centralia (JV), 9:15

Mt. Vernon vs. Confluence (MO), 12:30

Romeoville vs. Vashon (MO), 2:00

Evanston vs. Muhlenberg (TN), 6:00

Centralia vs. Belleville West, 7:45

COLLINSVILLE

Alton vs. Wasilla (AK), 9:00a

Edwardsville vs. Triad, 9:00a

Belleville East vs. Oakville (MO), 10:30

Althoff vs. Rockford East, 4:30

Madison vs. Mundelein, 12:00

Lincoln vs. Granite City, 1:30

Quincy vs. Collinsville, 6:00

MacArthur vs. O’Fallon, 8:00

DE KALB

West Chicago vs. Ogden, 9:00a

DeKalb (JV) vs. Freeport, 10:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Belvidere North, 1:30

Geneseo vs. Dundee-Crown, 12:00

Yorkville vs. East Moline, 3:00

Guilford vs. Plainfield East, 4:30

DeKalb vs. Huntley, 6:00

Geneva vs. Naperville Central, 7:30

EAST AURORA

East Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 1:00

Clemente vs. Wheaton Academy, 2:35

Neuqua Valley vs. East Aurora/Plainfield Central,

Third Place, 5:45

EASTLAND

Sherrard vs. South Beloit, 9:00

Galena vs. Forreston, 10:00

West Carroll vs. Sherrard, 11:30

Pecatonica vs. Byron, 1:00

Eastland vs.South Beloit, 2:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Pleasant Plains vs. Centennial, 9:00a

Charleston vs. Lutheran North (MO), 10:30

Lincoln-Way East vs. St. Anthony, 12:00

Newton vs. Teutopolis, 1:30

at Effingham

Mattoon vs. Horizon-Southwest, 9:00a

Belvidere vs. Dixon, 10:30

Knoxville vs. Oak Lawn, 12:00

Brooks vs. Effingham, 1:30

at Teutopolis

13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

at Effingham

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Orion vs. Stockton, 12:00

Morrison vs. Amboy, 12:00

Mercer County vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Stark County, 1:30

Riverdale vs. Beecher, 7:30

Fulton vs. Newman, 7:30

GREENVIEW

Grace Christian vs. TBA

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Willowbrook vs. Glenbard East, 12:30

Oak Forest vs. Richards, 2:00

Lincoln-Way Central vs. St. Charles East, 3:45

Morton vs. Auburn, 5:15

Stevenson vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Oswego East, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Elmwood Park vs. Walther Christian, 3:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. Reavis, 6:00

St. Edward vs. Esienhower, 4:30

Evergreen Park vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

at Westmont

Westminster Christian (BYE)

Aurora Central vs. Westmont, 6:00

Glenbard South vs. Christ the King, 4:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Taft, 7:30

JULIAN

Harlan vs. Holy Trinity, 10:00

Urban Prep-Englewood vs. Richards (Chgo), 12:00

UC-Woodlawn vs. Crane, 2:00

Julian vs. Butler, 4:00

KANKAKEE

Small Schools

St. Anne vs. Cissna Park, 12:00

Clifton Central vs. Grant Park, 9:00a

Manteno vs. Momence, 3:00

Adams-Friendship (WI) vs. Herscher, 6:00

Large Schools

Jones vs. Dimond (AK), CNL

Bremen vs. Legal Prep, 1:30

Shepard vs. Schurz, 7:30

Lindblom vs. Kankakee, 4:30

KISSIMMEE (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT

Chicago Christian vs. Pinellas Park, 10:00

MAINE EAST

McHenry (BYE)

Argo vs. Kennedy, 2:30

Ridgewood (BYE)

Vernon Hills vs. Bulls, 5:30

Maine East vs. Addison Trail, 2:30

Metea Valley vs. Antioch 4:00

Elk Grove vs. Lane, 6:00

Westinghouse vs. Niles West, 7:30

MARSEILLES

Woodland vs. Indian Creek, 9:00a

Wilmington vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:30

Hall vs. St. Bede, 12:00

Dwight vs. Earlville, 1:30

Somonauk vs. Kewanee, 3:30

Serena vs. Marquette, 5:00

Putnam County vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30

Seneca vs. Reed-Custer, 8:00

MINNEAPOLIS (MN) - NORTH CENTRAL U.

Orr vs. Houston Yates (TX), 5:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00

Harvard vs. North Boone, 3:30

PEKIN

Pekin (JV) vs. Normal West, 11:00

Comer vs. Limestone, 12:30

Richwoods vs. Pekin, 2:00

Lanphier vs. Lake Zurich, 11:00

Moline vs. Pattonville (MO), 12:30

Washington (IL) vs. Boylan, 5:00

Morton (IL) vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30

PINE BLUFF (AR)

De La Salle vs. Ritter (MO), 2:15

PLANO

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Sandwich, 9:00a

Mendota vs. Newark, 10:30

Coal City vs. Morris, 12:30

Plano vs. Streator, 2:00

Ottawa vs. Lisle, 3:30

Longwood vs. Kaneland, CNL

Burlington Central vs. Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Northridge vs. Notree Dame (Peoria), 8:30

PONTIAC

Lockport vs. Manual, 9:30a

Plainfield North vs. Warren, 8:00a

Danville vs. Bloomington, 2:30

Pontiac vs. Bloom, 6:00

West Aurora vs. New Trier, 1:00

Simeon vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 11:00

St. Charles North vs. Curie, 4:00

Benet vs. Joliet West, 7:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00

PRINCEVILLE

DePue vs. Galva, 2:00

Peoria Heights vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30

Elmwood vs. Princeville, 6:30

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Midland, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Lincoln Park vs. Thornton Fr. North, 9:00

Bogan vs. Crete-Monee, 12:30

Proviso West vs. Hammond Central (IN), 2:00

Farragut vs. Morton, 4:00

Clark vs. Kenwood, 6:00

Proviso East vs. Young, 7:30

RICH

Dunbar vs. Phillips, 10:30

Vocational vs. Rich, 9:00

Agricultural Science Thornwood, 1:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Fenger, 12:00

Hillcrest vs. Perspectives-Lead, 4:30

Thornton vs. Hyde Park, 3:00

WHEELING

Waukegan vs. Maine West, 10:30

Hampshire vs. Mather, 10:15

Buffalo Grove vs. Wheeling, 2:00

Deerfield vs. Notre Dame, 3:45

Glenbard North vs. Fremd, 5:30

Glenbrook North vs. Prospect, 7:15

Glenbrook South vs. Libertyville, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. Illini Central, 9:00

YORK

Stagg vs. St. Laurence, 10:00

Palatine vs. Wheaton North, 11:30 (Non-Conf)

Naperville North vs. Minooka, 1:00

Tinley Park vs. Lemont, 3:00

Batavia vs. St. Patrick, 4:30

Conant vs. Highland Park, 6:00

St. Francis vs. York, 7:30

Schaumburg vs. Timothy Christian, 10:30

St. Ignatius vs. Hinsdale South, 12:00 (Non-Conf)

Providence vs. Montini, 1:30

Lake Forest vs. Rolling Meadows, 3:30

Leo vs. Gkenbard West, 5:00

Lyons vs. Sandburg, 6:30

Bolingbrook vs. Andrew, 8:00

