Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Rauner at Noble Street, 7:00
BHRA-HERITAGE
IMSA vs. Milford, 5:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Winnebago vs. Olympia, 2:00
Tri-Valley vs. Bloomington, 12:30
McNamara vs. Aurora Christian, 12:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. East Dubuque, 2:00
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. El Paso-Gridley, 8:30
Normal (Calvary) vs. Annawan, 12:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Rock Falls, 1:30
11th Place, 6:30
Consolation Championship, 8:30
7th Place, 8:00
5th Place, 7:00
Large Schools
Lincoln-Way West vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 11:00
Springfield vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 9:30a
North Lawndale vs. Brother Rice, 9:30a
Rock Island vs. Peoria Central, 11:00
Normal vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:00
Metamora vs. East St. Louis, 5:30
North Chicago vs. Joliet Central, 9:00a
Harlem vs. University High (Normal), 10:30
11th Place, 3:30
Consolation Championship, 5:30
7th Place, 5:00
5th Place, 4:00
CENTRALIA
Belleville West (JV) vs. Champaign Central, 8:30a
Glenwood vs. Lausanne (TN), 10:00
Cahokia vs. Carmel, 3:30
Kipp (MO) vs. Centralia (JV), 9:15
Mt. Vernon vs. Confluence (MO), 12:30
Romeoville vs. Vashon (MO), 2:00
Evanston vs. Muhlenberg (TN), 6:00
Centralia vs. Belleville West, 7:45
COLLINSVILLE
Alton vs. Wasilla (AK), 9:00a
Edwardsville vs. Triad, 9:00a
Belleville East vs. Oakville (MO), 10:30
Althoff vs. Rockford East, 4:30
Madison vs. Mundelein, 12:00
Lincoln vs. Granite City, 1:30
Quincy vs. Collinsville, 6:00
MacArthur vs. O’Fallon, 8:00
DE KALB
West Chicago vs. Ogden, 9:00a
DeKalb (JV) vs. Freeport, 10:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Belvidere North, 1:30
Geneseo vs. Dundee-Crown, 12:00
Yorkville vs. East Moline, 3:00
Guilford vs. Plainfield East, 4:30
DeKalb vs. Huntley, 6:00
Geneva vs. Naperville Central, 7:30
EAST AURORA
East Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 1:00
Clemente vs. Wheaton Academy, 2:35
Neuqua Valley vs. East Aurora/Plainfield Central,
Third Place, 5:45
EASTLAND
Sherrard vs. South Beloit, 9:00
Galena vs. Forreston, 10:00
West Carroll vs. Sherrard, 11:30
Pecatonica vs. Byron, 1:00
Eastland vs.South Beloit, 2:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Pleasant Plains vs. Centennial, 9:00a
Charleston vs. Lutheran North (MO), 10:30
Lincoln-Way East vs. St. Anthony, 12:00
Newton vs. Teutopolis, 1:30
at Effingham
Mattoon vs. Horizon-Southwest, 9:00a
Belvidere vs. Dixon, 10:30
Knoxville vs. Oak Lawn, 12:00
Brooks vs. Effingham, 1:30
at Teutopolis
13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
at Effingham
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Orion vs. Stockton, 12:00
Morrison vs. Amboy, 12:00
Mercer County vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Stark County, 1:30
Riverdale vs. Beecher, 7:30
Fulton vs. Newman, 7:30
GREENVIEW
Grace Christian vs. TBA
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Willowbrook vs. Glenbard East, 12:30
Oak Forest vs. Richards, 2:00
Lincoln-Way Central vs. St. Charles East, 3:45
Morton vs. Auburn, 5:15
Stevenson vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Oswego East, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
Elmwood Park vs. Walther Christian, 3:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. Reavis, 6:00
St. Edward vs. Esienhower, 4:30
Evergreen Park vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
at Westmont
Westminster Christian (BYE)
Aurora Central vs. Westmont, 6:00
Glenbard South vs. Christ the King, 4:30
Hoffman Estates vs. Taft, 7:30
JULIAN
Harlan vs. Holy Trinity, 10:00
Urban Prep-Englewood vs. Richards (Chgo), 12:00
UC-Woodlawn vs. Crane, 2:00
Julian vs. Butler, 4:00
KANKAKEE
Small Schools
St. Anne vs. Cissna Park, 12:00
Clifton Central vs. Grant Park, 9:00a
Manteno vs. Momence, 3:00
Adams-Friendship (WI) vs. Herscher, 6:00
Large Schools
Jones vs. Dimond (AK), CNL
Bremen vs. Legal Prep, 1:30
Shepard vs. Schurz, 7:30
Lindblom vs. Kankakee, 4:30
KISSIMMEE (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT
Chicago Christian vs. Pinellas Park, 10:00
MAINE EAST
McHenry (BYE)
Argo vs. Kennedy, 2:30
Ridgewood (BYE)
Vernon Hills vs. Bulls, 5:30
Maine East vs. Addison Trail, 2:30
Metea Valley vs. Antioch 4:00
Elk Grove vs. Lane, 6:00
Westinghouse vs. Niles West, 7:30
MARSEILLES
Woodland vs. Indian Creek, 9:00a
Wilmington vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:30
Hall vs. St. Bede, 12:00
Dwight vs. Earlville, 1:30
Somonauk vs. Kewanee, 3:30
Serena vs. Marquette, 5:00
Putnam County vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30
Seneca vs. Reed-Custer, 8:00
MINNEAPOLIS (MN) - NORTH CENTRAL U.
Orr vs. Houston Yates (TX), 5:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00
Harvard vs. North Boone, 3:30
PEKIN
Pekin (JV) vs. Normal West, 11:00
Comer vs. Limestone, 12:30
Richwoods vs. Pekin, 2:00
Lanphier vs. Lake Zurich, 11:00
Moline vs. Pattonville (MO), 12:30
Washington (IL) vs. Boylan, 5:00
Morton (IL) vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30
PINE BLUFF (AR)
De La Salle vs. Ritter (MO), 2:15
PLANO
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Sandwich, 9:00a
Mendota vs. Newark, 10:30
Coal City vs. Morris, 12:30
Plano vs. Streator, 2:00
Ottawa vs. Lisle, 3:30
Longwood vs. Kaneland, CNL
Burlington Central vs. Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Northridge vs. Notree Dame (Peoria), 8:30
PONTIAC
Lockport vs. Manual, 9:30a
Plainfield North vs. Warren, 8:00a
Danville vs. Bloomington, 2:30
Pontiac vs. Bloom, 6:00
West Aurora vs. New Trier, 1:00
Simeon vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 11:00
St. Charles North vs. Curie, 4:00
Benet vs. Joliet West, 7:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00
PRINCEVILLE
DePue vs. Galva, 2:00
Peoria Heights vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30
Elmwood vs. Princeville, 6:30
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Midland, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Lincoln Park vs. Thornton Fr. North, 9:00
Bogan vs. Crete-Monee, 12:30
Proviso West vs. Hammond Central (IN), 2:00
Farragut vs. Morton, 4:00
Clark vs. Kenwood, 6:00
Proviso East vs. Young, 7:30
RICH
Dunbar vs. Phillips, 10:30
Vocational vs. Rich, 9:00
Agricultural Science Thornwood, 1:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Fenger, 12:00
Hillcrest vs. Perspectives-Lead, 4:30
Thornton vs. Hyde Park, 3:00
WHEELING
Waukegan vs. Maine West, 10:30
Hampshire vs. Mather, 10:15
Buffalo Grove vs. Wheeling, 2:00
Deerfield vs. Notre Dame, 3:45
Glenbard North vs. Fremd, 5:30
Glenbrook North vs. Prospect, 7:15
Glenbrook South vs. Libertyville, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. Illini Central, 9:00
YORK
Stagg vs. St. Laurence, 10:00
Palatine vs. Wheaton North, 11:30 (Non-Conf)
Naperville North vs. Minooka, 1:00
Tinley Park vs. Lemont, 3:00
Batavia vs. St. Patrick, 4:30
Conant vs. Highland Park, 6:00
St. Francis vs. York, 7:30
Schaumburg vs. Timothy Christian, 10:30
St. Ignatius vs. Hinsdale South, 12:00 (Non-Conf)
Providence vs. Montini, 1:30
Lake Forest vs. Rolling Meadows, 3:30
Leo vs. Gkenbard West, 5:00
Lyons vs. Sandburg, 6:30
Bolingbrook vs. Andrew, 8:00