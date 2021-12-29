Simeon demolishes Oak Park, establishes itself as favorites at Pontiac

PONTIAC, IL–Curie received the top seed at the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Simeon has been the more highly-regarded team this season, but the tournament organizers felt the Condors deserved the top seed. They are undefeated and are the two-time defending champions.

Neither Public League team was especially impressive in the first round on Tuesday. That left most believing there wasn’t a true favorite for the tournament title. New Trier looked just as capable of winning it all as Curie or Simeon based on the openers.

That all changed on Wednesday morning. The Wolverines demolished Oak Park 79-45 in the first quarterfinal. It was a dominant performance that firmly established Simeon as the favorites to take home the Pontiac trophy tomorrow.

The Wolverines have some impressive and effective long players this season. Wes and Miles Rubin, a pair of 6-8 juniors, transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor to join 6-7 Lance Rogers.

That length completely disrupted Oak Park’s offense and was nearly impossible for the Huskies to stop on defense.

Wes Rubin finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Miles Rubin added 12 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

“They are improving every day,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said. “They are getting better every time we step on the court. And they are still learning the system. They are real talented and they understand what is going on.”

Simeon junior Jalen Griffith, who plays on the same club basketball team as the Rubins, is especially effective at feeding the brothers in the post.

“We definitely have a good connection,” Wes Rubin said. “Miles and I know to be in the write spots when he cuts into the paint and he finds us.”

Griffith finished with 10 points and five assists. Jaylen Drane led the Wolverines (8-1) with 18 points.

“It all started on the defensive end,” Smith said. “If we can guard two guys of that caliber and hold them down then we have a chance. Our big guys are rebounding and blocking shots.”

Oak Park’s two high-caliber talents are Denver recruit Justin Mullins (eight points, five rebounds) and junior Sam Lewis (14 points). Mullins fouled out late in the third quarter. The Huskies (5-4) trailed 23-9 after the first quarter and 43-18 at halftime.

Simeon will face New Trier in the semifinals on Thursday.