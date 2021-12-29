 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Simeon demolishes Oak Park, establishes itself as favorites at Pontiac

It was a dominant performance that firmly established Simeon as the favorites to take home the Pontiac trophy tomorrow. 

By Michael O'Brien
Simeon’s Wesley Rubin (10) dunks the ball against Oak Park.
Simeon’s Wesley Rubin (10) dunks the ball against Oak Park.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PONTIAC, IL–Curie received the top seed at the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Simeon has been the more highly-regarded team this season, but the tournament organizers felt the Condors deserved the top seed. They are undefeated and are the two-time defending champions.

Neither Public League team was especially impressive in the first round on Tuesday. That left most believing there wasn’t a true favorite for the tournament title. New Trier looked just as capable of winning it all as Curie or Simeon based on the openers.

That all changed on Wednesday morning. The Wolverines demolished Oak Park 79-45 in the first quarterfinal. It was a dominant performance that firmly established Simeon as the favorites to take home the Pontiac trophy tomorrow.

The Wolverines have some impressive and effective long players this season. Wes and Miles Rubin, a pair of 6-8 juniors, transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor to join 6-7 Lance Rogers.

That length completely disrupted Oak Park’s offense and was nearly impossible for the Huskies to stop on defense.

Wes Rubin finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Miles Rubin added 12 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

“They are improving every day,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said. “They are getting better every time we step on the court. And they are still learning the system. They are real talented and they understand what is going on.”

Simeon junior Jalen Griffith, who plays on the same club basketball team as the Rubins, is especially effective at feeding the brothers in the post.

“We definitely have a good connection,” Wes Rubin said. “Miles and I know to be in the write spots when he cuts into the paint and he finds us.”

Griffith finished with 10 points and five assists. Jaylen Drane led the Wolverines (8-1) with 18 points.

“It all started on the defensive end,” Smith said. “If we can guard two guys of that caliber and hold them down then we have a chance. Our big guys are rebounding and blocking shots.”

Oak Park’s two high-caliber talents are Denver recruit Justin Mullins (eight points, five rebounds) and junior Sam Lewis (14 points). Mullins fouled out late in the third quarter. The Huskies (5-4) trailed 23-9 after the first quarter and 43-18 at halftime.

Simeon will face New Trier in the semifinals on Thursday.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Amanda Gorman writes uplifting end-of-year poem; SEE IT HERE

"New Day’s Lyric" is a five-stanza, 48-line resolution with themes of struggle and healing.

By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer

Illinois driver services facilities to shut down in January due to COVID-19 spike

With coronavirus case counts at an all-time high, facilities will be closed from Jan. 3 through 17.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Vicente Fernández estará para siempre en Chicago

Hace nueve años, se despidió de su público de Chicago, la primera ciudad de Estados Unidos que visitó como cantante, en "el mero corazón" de la comunidad mexicana: el barrio de La Villita.

By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times

Recordando a los fallecidos de este año

Una mirada retrospectiva a las vidas que perecieron en 2021 por el COVID y otras causas.

By Ambar Colón

‘Be smart’ on New Year’s, Lightfoot pleads as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

With infections soaring to record-breaking heights, Chicagoans "have to do everything that they can to make sure that they protect themselves," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Two men charged with exchanging gunfire at Oakbrook Center mall crowded with last-minute Christmas shoppers

A total of twelve shots were fired in the gun battle as 15,000 to 20,000 people were shopping at the mall two days before Christmas.

By Sun-Times Wire