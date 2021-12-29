 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

New Trier shuts down West Aurora, advances to Pontiac semifinals

The Trevians didn’t allow the Blackhawks to score a field goal for the first nine minutes and allowed just one bucket in the first 12. 

By Michael O'Brien
New Trier’s Karlo Colak (33) hits a three against West Aurora.
New Trier’s Karlo Colak (33) hits a three against West Aurora.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PONTIAC, IL–West Aurora was never able to recover from a disastrous first quarter and New Trier cruised to a 53-32 win in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Trevians (14-1) didn’t allow the Blackhawks to score a field goal for the first nine minutes and allowed just one bucket in the first 12.

“For us to win we have to play defense and that has been our key all year,” New Trier coach Scott Fricke said. “We had one game that we broke down a little bit with that but otherwise we’ve been really solid defensively.”

New Trier held Blackhawks senior Ty Rogers and sophomore Josh Pickett to just seven points each.

“They are a talented team and we knew we had to take care of those two guys,” Fricke said. “I thought our guys did a great job.”

Senior Karlo Colak gave the Trevians an offensive spark off the bench. He scored 15 points, all in the first half. Junior Jake Feigen added 14 points.

New Trier led 47 to 19 at halftime. West Aurora (8-4) only scored three points in the second quarter.

“Karlo gave us some huge minutes, especially since every one of our guys were in foul trouble,” Fricke said.

New Trier will face Simeon in the semifinals on Thursday.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Cook County judge accused of making comment that ‘likely’ violated code of conduct

Judge Raul Vega was reassigned to administrative duties after he allegedly made the comment to another judge. What Vega said has not been revealed but he was replaced as the presiding judge of the domestic violence division last week.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Afternoon Edition: Dec. 29, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Simeon demolishes Oak Park, establishes itself as favorites at Pontiac

It was a dominant performance that firmly established Simeon as the favorites to take home the Pontiac trophy tomorrow.

By Michael O'Brien

Amanda Gorman writes uplifting end-of-year poem; SEE IT HERE

"New Day’s Lyric" is a five-stanza, 48-line resolution with themes of struggle and healing.

By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer

Illinois driver services facilities to shut down in January due to COVID-19 spike

With coronavirus case counts at an all-time high, facilities will be closed from Jan. 3 through 17.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Vicente Fernández estará para siempre en Chicago

Hace nueve años, se despidió de su público de Chicago, la primera ciudad de Estados Unidos que visitó como cantante, en "el mero corazón" de la comunidad mexicana: el barrio de La Villita.

By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times