Return of Teven Jenkins a good sign for Bears

Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins had full participation in practice Wednesday after suffering a shoulder injury on the third snap of last week’s game against the Seahawks — an indication he could return this week against the Giants.

The Bears’ tackle situation remains unclear, though. Veteran Jason Peters returned to practice for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Packers on Dec. 12 at Lambeau Field. The Bears seem determined to let him play if he can get healthy.

Rookie Larry Borom, who replaced Jenkins at left tackle against the Seahawks, is an option on either side. He’s likely behind veteran Germain Ifedi at right tackle, though.

Bears coach Matt Nagy gets it that Bears fans want to see the rookies start and continue to lay a foundation for next season. But the Bears respect the veterans ahead of them and likely will give Ifedi and Peters every opportunity to play.

Borom started five games at right tackle when Ifedi was out with a knee injury. “I thought Larry did a great job of taking advantage of that opportunity,” Nagy said. “We felt really good with him in there.”

But the loyalty factor is strong with Nagy — and line coach Juan Castillo.

“These guys, they put in their own time and effort in trying to get back for their team and their teammates,” Nagy said. “So there’s more dynamics than just ‘play this guy or play that guy.’ And that’s what we deal with as coaches.

Ode to JD

Nagy, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson all offered condolences to the family of ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday at 44 of complications from colon cancer. Dickerson was one of the most well-liked and well-respected reporters on any beat in town.

“Obviously, it’s a tough day for all of us,” Nagy said. “When I think about Jeff, I think about how positive he was, which we all talk about. He was always glass half-full. With me, he was always very supportive and respectful, which is pretty neat in this day and age to have somebody like that from the very start. And I appreciated that.”

Target … victory

With 62 receptions for 860 yards, Mooney is 140 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. With 17 games this season, he has a better chance to get it. But that’s not his focus going into the final two games.

“No,” he said. “I’m just playing the game — just trying to win games.”

Though the Bears are still in the bottom 10 in the NFL in offense (26th in yards, 28th in points), Mooney already has shown improvement after having 61 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns last season. His average per catch has jumped from 10.3 to 13.9 this season.

Injury report

Wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant (concussion) had full participation Wednesday after missing the Seahawks game. Cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) did not practice

Cornerback Teez Tabor was put on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury against the Seahawks.