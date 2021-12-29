 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Curie’s balanced attack proves too much for St. Charles North

Defenses have had good luck shutting down the top scorers on opposing teams throughout the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Curie’s balance makes that difficult to plan for. 

By Michael O'Brien
Curie’s Phoenix Bullock (1) draws a foul and makes the basket.
Curie’s Phoenix Bullock (1) draws a foul and makes the basket.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PONTIAC, IL–Defenses have had good luck shutting down the top scorers on opposing teams throughout the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Curie’s balance makes that difficult to plan for.

“That might be the key to our team,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said. “We don’t even know who our best player is. We go with whoever is cooking that day. That’s the strength of our team. We try to go with a full house against a pair.

St. Charles North led the Condors, the two-time defending champions, by four with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

It was all clicking for the North Stars. Ethan Marlowe, a 6-8 senior, was dominating in the post and draining three pointers. Rugged and talented Max Love, a 6-5 senior, was a match up nightmare for Curie.

Everything changed as Marlowe and Love headed to the bench with four fouls. Curie went on a run to retake the lead and remained in control during the fourth quarter. Marlowe and Love never found their spark again and the Condors won the quarterfinal 63-54.

“[Chikasi] Ofoma came up big in the fourth quarter,” Oliver said. “He started maneuvering and using his strength and height. It got [Marlowe] in foul trouble too which was big. But we just started moving the ball and making easy shots in the fourth quarter.”

Ofoma had 19 points and eight rebounds. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter.

Marlowe has been the best player at the tournament through the first two days. He finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Love had 12 points and seven rebounds and his brother Jude Love scored 18 and grabbed six rebounds for the North Stars (7-3).

“[Marlowe] is tough and their offense is really good,” Ofoma said. “They move without the ball really well and set good off ball screens. It’s hard to guard them.”

St. Charles North only managed one field goal in the final 4:28. Without Marlowe and Love hot the North Stars struggled to score.

Phoenix Bullock scored 17 and sophomore Carlos Harris added nine points and seven rebounds for the Condors (14-0). Curie will face the Joliet West vs. Benet winner in the semifinals on Thursday.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Politicians and cops were creative about dodging responsibility in 2021

President Trump promoting the fantasy that systematic election fraud had deprived him of his rightful victory was one of many examples of blame-shifting.

By Jacob Sullum

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

The verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14, told by four women who described being abused as teens in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein’s palatial homes in Florida, New York and New Mexico.

By Associated Press

Return of Teven Jenkins a good sign for Bears

The rookie left tackle had full participation in practice Wednesday after playing three snaps vs. the Seahawks because of a shoulder injury. Veteran Jason Peters (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

By Mark Potash

City officials detail plans for New Year’s Eve fireworks display despite concerns about COVID-19, crime

A New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be visible along a 1.5-mile-long stretch of the lakefront and the Chicago River, which city officials said will allow people to space out amid concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases.

By Elvia Malagón

Mike Glennon might be the last person Ryan Pace wants to see this weekend

As Pace’s bosses evaluate whether or not to keep him as the Bears general manager next season, they’ll be forced to stare at a reminder of one of Pace’s great failures Sunday when the Giants play to Soldier Field. He’s 6-foot-7. You can’t miss him.

By Patrick Finley

Heated words, then gunfire. Two men charged with shooting at each other as shoppers ran for cover at Oakbrook Center mall

A total of twelve shots were fired in the gun battle as 15,000 to 20,000 people were shopping at the mall two days before Christmas.

By Emmanuel Camarillo