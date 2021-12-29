Curie’s balanced attack proves too much for St. Charles North

PONTIAC, IL–Defenses have had good luck shutting down the top scorers on opposing teams throughout the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Curie’s balance makes that difficult to plan for.

“That might be the key to our team,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said. “We don’t even know who our best player is. We go with whoever is cooking that day. That’s the strength of our team. We try to go with a full house against a pair.

St. Charles North led the Condors, the two-time defending champions, by four with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

It was all clicking for the North Stars. Ethan Marlowe, a 6-8 senior, was dominating in the post and draining three pointers. Rugged and talented Max Love, a 6-5 senior, was a match up nightmare for Curie.

Everything changed as Marlowe and Love headed to the bench with four fouls. Curie went on a run to retake the lead and remained in control during the fourth quarter. Marlowe and Love never found their spark again and the Condors won the quarterfinal 63-54.

“[Chikasi] Ofoma came up big in the fourth quarter,” Oliver said. “He started maneuvering and using his strength and height. It got [Marlowe] in foul trouble too which was big. But we just started moving the ball and making easy shots in the fourth quarter.”

Ofoma had 19 points and eight rebounds. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter.

Marlowe has been the best player at the tournament through the first two days. He finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Love had 12 points and seven rebounds and his brother Jude Love scored 18 and grabbed six rebounds for the North Stars (7-3).

“[Marlowe] is tough and their offense is really good,” Ofoma said. “They move without the ball really well and set good off ball screens. It’s hard to guard them.”

St. Charles North only managed one field goal in the final 4:28. Without Marlowe and Love hot the North Stars struggled to score.

Phoenix Bullock scored 17 and sophomore Carlos Harris added nine points and seven rebounds for the Condors (14-0). Curie will face the Joliet West vs. Benet winner in the semifinals on Thursday.