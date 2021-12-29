 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Kyle Thomas, Benet overwhelm Joliet West

Joliet West didn’t have any answer for Kyle Thomas and Benet in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Redwings rolled to an easy 66-37 victory.

By Michael O'Brien
Benet’s Kyle Thomas (24) shoots from the lane as the Redwings play Joliet West.
Benet’s Kyle Thomas (24) shoots from the lane as the Redwings play Joliet West.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PONTIAC, IL–Kyle Thomas has been a well-known name to high school basketball fans in the state for the past four years. He started at St. Joseph and was generally regarded as the top college prospect in the Class of 2022.

The 6-10 senior transferred to Benet after St. Joseph closed and he’s added a new dimension for the Redwings and coach Gene Heidkamp.

Joliet West didn’t have any answer for Thomas and Benet in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Redwings rolled to an easy 66-37 victory.

“We did what we had to do and it was a team win,” Thomas said. “We aren’t the most athletic team but we have hard-nosed kids that love to play defense and play hard.”

Thomas hurt the Tigers (5-7) early with eight points in the first quarter. He finished with 16 and six rebounds.

“It’s been interesting here,” Thomas said. “I’m still trying to find my place with the team. It’s different than where I was before at Joe’s. It’s just a time thing. The team has to trust me. I trust the team. We’ve all gotten closer this weekend. I’m excited to see what happens from here on out.”

Thomas and the other Redwings had a knack for finding Brady Kunka flashing to the basket. Kunka had 16 points and five rebounds.

“I like to attack the paint and not be shy,” Kunka said.

Benet (8-1) led 20-6 after the first quarter. The Tigers were never able to mount a significant threat. This Benet team shoots well, but is far less reliant on the three pointer than some of the recent excellent teams Heidkamp has brought to Pontiac. The Redwings made just one three in the game, several of their players are able to get to the rim effectively.

“That might have been our best half court offensive game,” Heidkamp said. “The guys executed well and [Thomas] got off to a good start. We have a more balanced team than we’ve had in the past.”

Benet will face Curie in the semifinals on Thursday.

Freshman Jeremiah Fears led Joliet West with 15 points and junior Jayden Martin scored 10. It was a rough shooting game for most of the team.

The Tigers shocked Bloom in a first round upset and were the first team in recent memory to advance to the Pontiac quarterfinals with a record below .500.

“Fears is going to be unbelievable and Martin is a heck of a player,” Heidkamp said. “They can hurt. We played pretty well defensively.”

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Bulls second-quarter flurry overwhelms Hawks for fifth-straight win

The "Big Three" were solid on Wednesday, but the entire Bulls offense operated like a machine, finishing with a season-high 38 assists. As for Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young, he had his hands full all night with Javonte Green and Ayo Dosunmu.

By Joe Cowley

South Side funeral home director — one of the first to hold drive-thru viewings — dies at 81

Lafayette Gatling Sr. built Gatling’s Chapel on Halsted Street in the 1980s. He soon became known as the compassionate funeral director who never turned any grieving family away.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

As Bulls place a 17th player in the protocol, Jordan Bell is back

Bell was drafted by the Bulls in the second round back in 2017, but picked with the intent to sell his rights to the Warriors. This never sat well with most of the fan base, but very little that Gar/Pax did at that point.

By Joe Cowley

64-year-old woman shot in Auburn Gresham

Just after 5 p.m., the woman was outside in the 1900 block of West 79th Street when she was shot in the right shoulder.

By Sun-Times Wire

Curie’s balanced attack proves too much for St. Charles North

Defenses have had good luck shutting down the top scorers on opposing teams throughout the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Curie’s balance makes that difficult to plan for.

By Michael O'Brien

Politicians and cops were creative about dodging responsibility in 2021

President Trump promoting the fantasy that systematic election fraud had deprived him of his rightful victory was one of many examples of blame-shifting.

By Jacob Sullum