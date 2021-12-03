 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sam Lewis, Justin Mullins spark Oak Park to rivalry win against Fenwick

Oak Park wasn’t playing for a state championship on Friday, but you never would have known it based on the Huskies’ intensity from start to finish and the postgame celebration after beating Fenwick 66-52 at Credit Union 1 Arena. 

By Michael O'Brien
Oak Park basketball players react after winning the game against Fenwick.
Oak Park basketball players react after winning the game against Fenwick.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Oak Park wasn’t playing for a state championship on Friday, but you never would have known it based on the Huskies’ intensity from start to finish and the postgame celebration after beating Fenwick 66-52 at Credit Union 1 Arena.

The Chicago Elite Classic is one of the season’s most high-profile events and Oak Park had been taking it on the chin from their crosstown neighbors for years. So there was a lot of emotion to let out after Justin Mullins grabbed a steal and soared for a dunk in the third quarter.

“Once I got that dunk the energy just changed,” Mullins said. “The whole team got hyped and I felt like the flow of the game changed.”

It was a key moment, as the Friars (0-3) had just tied the game after consecutive buckets from freshman Damion Porter Jr.

Sam Lewis, the Huskies’ other star guard, followed up with two very similar front court steals and breakaway dunks. By the time the dust settled and the third quarter was over Oak Park led 46-36.

“Once we got those steals and dunks the crowd went crazy, we were rolling and [Fenwick] started backpedaling,” Lewis said.

A new era is starting at both schools. Fenwick graduated Bryce Hopkins and coach Staunton Peck stepped down after last season. Phil Gary took over the Oak Park program last season, but the team only played a handful of games due to the pandemic.

So this was a statement moment for the Huskies.

“The past ten years [Fenwick] had won like nine out of ten times,” Mullins said. “This is a big win with a new coach and new culture here and everything.”

Lewis, a junior, finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for Oak Park (3-2). Mullins, a Denver recruit, had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies committed 24 turnovers but out-rebounded Fenwick 44-32.

“We showed a little growth. The past couple games when the other team made a run we looked a little shell-shocked. But today we were calm. So I love our composure right now.”

“This meant a lot,” Gary said. “Oak Park had been losing in this rivalry for a long time. It’s a fresh start now. It’s big for the town. The kids were just super pumped. Once they settled in we were fine”

Denium Juette led the Friards with 20 points and eight rebounds and Gabe Madej added nine points.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Latino-flavored holiday event brings laughter, dancers and acrobats to Humboldt Park

The next free event put on by the the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will be at Harrison Park on Dec. 10.

By Manny Ramos

Man, 31, critically wounded in shooting blocks from Mag Mile

The 31-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East Huron Street when someone shot him in the legs and back, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman shot to death in Englewood building

The 27-year-old was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Will Biden’s Build Back Better package pass Congress by Christmas?

Each passing day threatens to push final action into 2022, an election year when control of Congress will be at stake and lawmakers will become ever more wary of casting tough votes.

By Alan Fram | Associated Press

Pritzker signs legislation to create new local school councils, protect students from grooming by predators

"Faith’s Law" is named for Faith Colson, who was sexually abused by a teacher two decades ago. It expands the legal definition of grooming and adds resources and protections for sexual abuse survivors and their families.

By Rachel Hinton

Let’s talk about the crisis in children’s mental health

That young people are struggling mightily to recover from the anxiety, isolation and fears caused by the pandemic should surprise no one. Three pediatric groups call it a national emergency.

By CST Editorial Board