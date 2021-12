A man was fatally shot by an acquaintance Friday night during an argument outside a home in West Chatham, officials said.

The 44-year-old was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, Chicago police said.

The acquaintance then shot the man multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.