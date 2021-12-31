 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

Scores, highlights and analysis from the major holiday tournaments.

By Michael O'Brien
New Trier’s Josh Kirkpatrick (4) shoots and hits a three against Simeon.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Looks like it was a fun one in Hillside. Kenwood beat Young 69-64 to win the Proviso West Holiday Tournament.

Trey Pettigrew continued his high-scoring ways with 21 points. Sophomore Jaden Smith, the transfer from Lincoln Park, had a big game on the big stage with 13 points.

Trey Pettigrew scored 21. Jaden Smith and Davius Loury added 13.

Xavier Amos had 21 for Young and AJ Casey had 18 and 9. Both teams were without their lead guards. Darrin Ames is out injured for Kenwood and Dalen Davis didn’t play for Young.

York

Glenbard West 58, Rolling Meadows 40: The Hilltoppers roll in this one. Gonzaga recruit Braden Huff had one of his biggest games of the season with 25 points. Bobby Durkin added 12. Orlando Thomas led the Mustangs with 15.

Lyons 73, Bolingbrook 61: What a week for the Lions. Not a shock that they knocked off the Raiders, they had the best player on the floor in Tavari Johnson. But the margin is impressive. Johnson scored 28 and Nikolas Polonwoski added 14. Mekhi Cooper scored 17 for the Raiders, who pick up their first loss of the season. It will be Glenbard West vs. Lyons for the title tomorrow. Another conference game in a holiday tournament championship. I really do not like this trend.

Big Dipper

Hyde Park 62, Hillcrest 54: A definite upset in the title game. Just a huge win for Hyde Park and the Public League. Camron Williford scored 28 and Josiah Mills added 11. Matthew Moore and Bryce Tillery led Hillcrest with 14.

Centralia

St. Louis Vashon 61, Evanston 38: The Wildkits come up short in the title game. This was a nice run for a young team.

Wheeling

Glenbrook South 61, Glenbrook North 39: It always appeared that the Titans were just a level better than the rest of the field. Nick Martinelli scored 26 and Cooper Noard added 11.

