Filed under: High School Basketball Sports High School Sports Friday's high school basketball scores All the scores from the York tournament. By Michael O'Brien@michaelsobrien Dec 31, 2021, 11:45am CST Tinley Park's Amarion Johnson (24) goes to the left hand to work around the defense of Palatine's Grant Dersnah (31) at York's Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times Friday, December 31, 2021 YORK Glenbard West vs. Lyons, 2:00 (title) Rolling Meadows vs. Bolingbrook, 12:30 (third) Naperville North 61, Montini 52 (cons. title)