Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Oak Park’s Christian Marshall (15) gains possession of the ball over Fenwick’s Gabe Madej (11) and Damion Porter Jr (23).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, December 4, 2021

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 2:30

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 6:00

NIC - 10

Freeport at Hononegah, 2:45

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

DRW at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Libertyville, 5:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Antioch, 3:00

Grayslake Central at North Chicago, 7:00

Lakes at Grayslake North, 7:00

Round Lake at Wauconda, 4:30

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Phoenix, 1:00

Bogan at Clark, PPD

Carmel at Waukegan, 5:30

Conant at Maine East, 4:30

Cristo Rey at Horizon-Southwest, TBA

Deerfield at Willowbrook, 7:30

DRW at Bartlett, CNL

Elgin Academy at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 1:30

Elk Grove at Elgin, 1:00

Evanston at Mundelein, 4:30

Fasman Yeshiva at Rochelle Zell, 9:00

Fenton at Walther Christian, 1:30

Glenbard North at West Chicago, 1:30

Hampshire at Palatine, 4:30

Hansberry at Hope Academy, 12:00

Harvard at Sycamore, 6:00

Hersey at New Trier, 2:00

Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6:00

Hoopeston at Clifton Central, 6:30

Iroquois West at Tri-Point, 7:00

Jacobs at Warren, 2:00

Jones at St. Laurence, 2:30

Lake Zurich at Maine West, 3:00

Legal Prep at Proviso West, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, 3:00

Lyons at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30

Mather at Hoffman Estates, 1:00

McNamara at St. Thomas More, 4:30

Newark at Lisle, 6:45

Payton at UIC, 1:00

Peotone at Grace Christian, PPD

Plano at Yorkville, 6:00

Rockford Christian at Galena, 11:30

Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago, 7:30

South Elgin at St. Charles North, 5:00

South Shore at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Southland at Kankakee, 2:00

UIC at Payton, 1:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Raby, 12:00

Vocational at Downers Grove North, 3:00

Von Steuben at Niles North, 4:30

Westinghouse at Stevenson, 5:30

Woodstock at Indian Creek, 6:00

Woodstock North at McHenry, 7:00

CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC

at UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

St. Ignatius vs. Chaminade (MO), 1:30

North Lawndale vs. Vashon (MO), 3:00

St. Rita vs. Thornton, 4:30

Kenwood vs. Engel Christian (KY), 6:00

Simeon vs. Mater Dei (CA), 7:30

Young vs. Gonzaga (DC), 9:00

DANVILLE (IN)

Yorkville Christian vs. Tindley (IN), 6:45

EASTLAND

East Dubuque vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 1:00

Warren vs. Weathersfield, 2:30

Aquin vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:00

Fulton vs. Byron, 5:30

Eastland vs. Marengo, 7:00

HALL

Putnam County vs. Rock Falls, 3:00

Princeton vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Fieldcrest, 6:00

Pontiac vs. Hall, 7:30

KISKI (PA)

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. First Love Christian (PA),

MT. VERNON

Meridian vs. East Lutheran, 11:30

Belleville West vs. McCluer (MO), 1:00

O’Fallon vs. Hazelwood Central (MO), 4:45

Hyde Park vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 6:15

East St. Louis vs. Normal, 7:45

Belleville East vs. Mt. Vernon, 9:15

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Glenbard East vs. Highland Park, 1:30

Schaumburg vs. Wheaton North, 3:00

Naperville North vs. York, 4:30

Batavia vs. Huntley, 6:00

Naperville Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:30

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Mooseheart vs. IMSA, 3:00

Crossroads vs. Aurora Central, 4:30

Harvest Christian vs. St. Edward, 6:00

Aurora Christian vs. Joliet Catholic, 7:30

