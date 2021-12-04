Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, December 4, 2021
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 2:30
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 6:00
NIC - 10
Freeport at Hononegah, 2:45
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
DRW at Butler, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Libertyville, 5:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Antioch, 3:00
Grayslake Central at North Chicago, 7:00
Lakes at Grayslake North, 7:00
Round Lake at Wauconda, 4:30
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Phoenix, 1:00
Bogan at Clark, PPD
Carmel at Waukegan, 5:30
Conant at Maine East, 4:30
Cristo Rey at Horizon-Southwest, TBA
Deerfield at Willowbrook, 7:30
DRW at Bartlett, CNL
Elgin Academy at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 1:30
Elk Grove at Elgin, 1:00
Evanston at Mundelein, 4:30
Fasman Yeshiva at Rochelle Zell, 9:00
Fenton at Walther Christian, 1:30
Glenbard North at West Chicago, 1:30
Hampshire at Palatine, 4:30
Hansberry at Hope Academy, 12:00
Harvard at Sycamore, 6:00
Hersey at New Trier, 2:00
Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6:00
Hoopeston at Clifton Central, 6:30
Iroquois West at Tri-Point, 7:00
Jacobs at Warren, 2:00
Jones at St. Laurence, 2:30
Lake Zurich at Maine West, 3:00
Legal Prep at Proviso West, 7:00
Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, 3:00
Lyons at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30
Mather at Hoffman Estates, 1:00
McNamara at St. Thomas More, 4:30
Newark at Lisle, 6:45
Payton at UIC, 1:00
Peotone at Grace Christian, PPD
Plano at Yorkville, 6:00
Rockford Christian at Galena, 11:30
Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago, 7:30
South Elgin at St. Charles North, 5:00
South Shore at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Southland at Kankakee, 2:00
UIC at Payton, 1:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Raby, 12:00
Vocational at Downers Grove North, 3:00
Von Steuben at Niles North, 4:30
Westinghouse at Stevenson, 5:30
Woodstock at Indian Creek, 6:00
Woodstock North at McHenry, 7:00
CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC
at UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
St. Ignatius vs. Chaminade (MO), 1:30
North Lawndale vs. Vashon (MO), 3:00
St. Rita vs. Thornton, 4:30
Kenwood vs. Engel Christian (KY), 6:00
Simeon vs. Mater Dei (CA), 7:30
Young vs. Gonzaga (DC), 9:00
DANVILLE (IN)
Yorkville Christian vs. Tindley (IN), 6:45
EASTLAND
East Dubuque vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 1:00
Warren vs. Weathersfield, 2:30
Aquin vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:00
Fulton vs. Byron, 5:30
Eastland vs. Marengo, 7:00
HALL
Putnam County vs. Rock Falls, 3:00
Princeton vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Fieldcrest, 6:00
Pontiac vs. Hall, 7:30
KISKI (PA)
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. First Love Christian (PA),
MT. VERNON
Meridian vs. East Lutheran, 11:30
Belleville West vs. McCluer (MO), 1:00
O’Fallon vs. Hazelwood Central (MO), 4:45
Hyde Park vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 6:15
East St. Louis vs. Normal, 7:45
Belleville East vs. Mt. Vernon, 9:15
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Glenbard East vs. Highland Park, 1:30
Schaumburg vs. Wheaton North, 3:00
Naperville North vs. York, 4:30
Batavia vs. Huntley, 6:00
Naperville Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:30
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Mooseheart vs. IMSA, 3:00
Crossroads vs. Aurora Central, 4:30
Harvest Christian vs. St. Edward, 6:00
Aurora Christian vs. Joliet Catholic, 7:30