State champ basketball coach Paris Martin sues Phillips, CPS for mental anguish, says he's never been paid

Coach Paris Martin led Phillips to its first state basketball championship in 49 years last season.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) spoke at a celebration pep rally on March 13, posing for photos and soaking in the goodwill Martin’s team brought to Bronzeville.

But according to a lawsuit filed in federal court, Martin was suffering behind the scenes that day and all season.

Martin, Phillips’ coach for the past two years, claims Chicago Public Schools has never paid him and he has never been officially cleared to coach by CPS. The school district requires that all coaches pass a background test.

Martin filed the suit against Phillips, CPS, athletic director James Daniels IV, Phillips principal Rashad Talley, Phillips operations manager Shelonda Mackey and Phillips girls basketball coach Larry Stokes in the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on July 8.

“I was strung along and they took advantage of the fact that I didn’t know about the hiring process of CPS,” Martin told the Sun-Times on Thursday. “I’ve filled out the application more than five times. It only gets to the fingerprint portion and then I never hear back.”

Martin, who is not an employee at the school, says he’s due a stipend of nearly $7,500 for each season he has coached.

“It’s more than that,” Martin said. “I’m doing this for the kids, not for the money. But someone else is taking that money. I’m paying my own money for meals for the kids and uniforms and shoes. [Phillips] keeps telling me there isn’t anything in the budget.”

Martin says the basketball players are frustrated that they haven’t received state championship rings.

Lawrence Briggs, the Phillips basketball coach for nearly a decade before Martin, says he received his stipend every year. Briggs is still a full-time employee at the school. Martin was hired by the previous Phillips AD and principal.

“I’m not their guy,” Martin said. “[Daniels] has said that to me. I would go to him for uniforms. We need to look like a top program. Me and the assistants all chipped in to buy the kids warmup uniforms and shoes. We went down to state to play the games and the coaches and I had to pay for the kids to eat. Every time I asked [Daniels], he said there was nothing in the budget.”

Michael Wallace, one of Martin’s assistant coaches, said he received a partial stipend last season.

“The administration at the school definitely does not have our back,” Wallace said. “Everyone on the team has a GPA above 3.30 and we’ve had 14 players earn basketball scholarships in two years. I’m doing this for the kids and the love of the game, but at the same time, who doesn’t want to get compensated?”

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a celebration rally at Phillips in March. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Phillips played in front of big crowds in their new gym (the nicest in the Public League) the last two seasons. But Martin and Wallace say the basketball program never received the money from ticket sales or concessions.

“I would see [Daniels] pay the scorekeeper right out of that cash but there was never anything for the basketball program and they aren’t paying the coaches,” Martin said.

Martin grew up on the South Side and attended CPS elementary schools before graduating from Hinsdale South. He began coaching club basketball when his son Kendall developed into a star. Phillips is his first high school coaching job.

Norman “Wess” Clark, a successful Chicago real estate developer, took an interest in Martin and the Phillips basketball program recently. He has loaned Martin money and followed the Wildcats’ success closely.

Martin says Clark wanted to donate money to the school and program but was concerned the basketball program wouldn’t get the funds.

“We all played ball at Taylor Park,” Clark said. “That has bonded us and I want to give back to the community. When I saw Paris give his free time and his money to the team, I felt it was genuine of him. You don’t see that frequently.

“And then I met the kids and saw how seriously they took academics and that’s something you don’t always see in the African-American community. [Martin] was taking a place seen to be subpar and turning it around. That’s a model that deserves our support. They have a school and a basketball team they can be proud of. We should be trying to spotlight Phillips basketball, not trying to hurt it.”

Phillips beat Benton to win the Class 2A state title last season in Champaign. The team also took trips to Quincy and DeKalb. Martin says he and his coaches paid for many meals and other expenses on the trips.

The Illinois High School Association was unaware of the situation early Thursday.

“The IHSA plans to gather more information and has no comment at this time,” IHSA spokesperson Matt Troha said.

Martin’s lawsuit is seeking “compensatory damages in the amount the court deems just and fair” and is seeking $1 million for “mental anguish, anxiety and depression due to the harassment and discrimination he suffered at the hand of CPS.”

Daniels declined to comment when reached. Talley, Mackey and Stokes have not responded to requests for comment.

CPS says Martin has served as Phillips basketball coach for the past two seasons and that it does not comment on specific personnel issues or ongoing litigation.

