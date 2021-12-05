Top-ranked Glenbard West beats Glenbrook South, passes its first test

Glenbard West’s talented group of seniors has been playing together for years. They’ve earned college scholarships and received all the preseason hype that accompanies the area’s top-ranked team.

But due to factors beyond their control, the Hilltoppers had never experienced a truly memorable high school basketball moment until Sunday in Norridge.

Ridgewood coach Chris Mroz’s annual shootout is a regular stop on the calendar for die-hard fans. It’s always the Sunday after the Chicago Elite Classic, so the crowd generally consists of the diehards and some parents.

That wasn’t the case Sunday. Mroz lined up one of the best games of the season: Glenbard West vs. Glenbrook South. Both teams have multiple players signed with DI colleges and both are ranked in the top five.

The gym was packed and the game lived up to the hype. Glenbard West held on to win 57-54.

The Titans had two shots to tie it at the end. Cornell recruit Cooper Noard missed a three-pointer and Elon recruit Nick Martinelli grabbed the rebound and missed a desperation turnaround three at the buzzer.

“Playing in a game like this was good for us because we definitely took a lot of punches in the gut,” Hilltoppers senior Braden Huff said. “And we aren’t used to that so it was good to get that under our belt.”

Noard scored 21 points and was 7 for 16 from three-point range. His hot shooting helped the Titans (6-1) get back into the game after Glenbard West (6-0) jumped out to a 33-14 lead in the second quarter.

Paxton Warden, the only Hilltoppers starter that hasn’t committed to a college, scored 20 points.

“He’s always there ready to rise to the occasion,” Huff said. “That might have been a surprise to some other people but we all expect that out of him. The biggest strength of this team is that we are well-balanced.”

Huff, a Gonzaga recruit, finished with 17 points and Bobby Durkin added seven. Ryan Renfro had six points and five rebounds for Glenbard West.

Warden was 4 for 5 from three-point range but his biggest bucket of the game was a tip-in with 2:26 left to give the Hilltoppers a 56-52 cushion.

“It’s definitely motivation [being uncommitted to college],” Warden said. “All my teammates deserve whatever offers they’re getting. I’m not trying to be selfish but I’m trying to prove a point.”

Glenbrook South isn’t as experienced as the Hilltoppers. Noard and Nick Martinelli (16 points) are two of the best players in the area but juniors Rodell Davis Jr. and Gaven Marr also start. The Titans get another big test on Thursday at New Trier.

Glenbard West is at Yorkville Christian on Friday and plays Hillcrest in the Team Rose Classic at Mount Carmel on Saturday. The Hilltoppers have a loaded schedule with many more challenges to come, but they passed the first one.

“That was a great game,” Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka said. “Great environment. We’re just so thankful to have the opportunity to play with fans against one of the best teams in the state. They shot it really well and we battled and I thought our boys showed their toughness.”

Watch the final minute of Glenbard West vs. Glenbrook South: