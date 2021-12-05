Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 5, 2021

Two teams earned their way into the Super 25 this week.

Batavia, which was firmly on my radar in the preseason, is off to a 6-0 start. The Bulldogs beat previously unbeaten Huntley 67-66 on Saturday. Trent Tousana scored 30 points.

Wheaton-Warrenville South’s overall resume is undeniably solid. The Tigers are always strong defensively and have already beaten Naperville Central, St. Charles North, Rolling Meadows and Fremd.

Lyons drops out after losing to Riverside-Brookfield and Glenbard West this week. Obviously there is no shame in losing to either of those teams, but the margin of defeat against the Hilltoppers (71-34) is a little concerning. I expect Tavari Johnson and the Lions to return to the rankings at some point this season.

Tinley Park is the other team that slides out of the Super 25 this week. The Titans lost to Stagg. It might take awhile for all the new transfers to fit in. There’s still a lot of potential on coach DJ Brown’s team.

Proviso East has been sidelined due to COVID and didn’t play this week. I kept the Pirates in for now but another week of inactivity and they will probably have to drop out.

I was impressed with Oak Park at the Chicago Elite Classic on Friday, but the Huskies’ season is currently suspended due to COVID. It’s hit a number of teams around the area this week.

Also keep an eye on Leo. The Lions knocked off St. Ignatius in their first game of the season. The Wolfpack is reeling a bit and I’ll get a look at Leo this weekend so I decided to keep them out for now since there wasn’t really a team that needed to be replaced.

Super 25 for Dec. 5, 2021

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (6-0) 1

Paxton Warden steps up

2. Kenwood (3-0) 3

Showtime is here

3. Simeon (3-0) 4

The Rubin twins opened eyes

4. Young (0-1) 2

It’s just one loss

5. Glenbrook South (6-1) 5

Cooper Noard can fill it up

6. Curie (7-0) 6

Faces Leo Sunday

7. New Trier (6-0) 7

Hosts Glenbrook South Thursday

8. Bolingbrook (5-0) 10

Hosts Marian Catholic Wednesday

9. Hillcrest (5-0) 11

Glenbard West on Saturday

10. Thornton (4-1) 14

More than just Ty Rodgers

11. St. Rita (4-2) 8

Jaedin Reyna is a show

12. Lake Forest (4-2) 9

Hosts Stevenson Tuesday

13. Brother Rice (4-1) 12

Takes on Marian Saturday

14. Orr (2-0) 13

Farragut and Clark up next

15. Marian Catholic (5-1) 15

Several tests this week

16. DePaul Prep (5-0) 16

Handled Evergreen Park

17. Mount Carmel (6-0) 17

At De La Salle Tuesday

18. Oswego East (7-0) 21

May be underrated

19. Yorkville Christian (5-3) 19

Took down St. Patrick

20. Riverside-Brookfield (5-1) 20

Beat Lyons

21. Hyde Park (3-2) 18

Can they stop Jaden Schutt?

22. Evanston (5-1) 24

Lost to Glenbrook South

23. Batavia (6-0) NR

Impressive start

24. Wheaton-Warrenville South (6-0) NR

Solid resume already

25. Proviso East (4-0) 25

Didn’t play last week