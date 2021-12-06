 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
St. Ignatius’ Miles Casey (1) takes the ball to the basket past Chaminade.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Monday, December 6, 2021

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

St. Rita at Providence, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Northtown, 7:00

Rochelle Zell at Holy Trinity, 6:30

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Wolcott at British School, 5:00

METRO PREP

Chesterton Holy Family at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

CPSA at Universal, 5:30

Hinsdale Adventist at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

South Beloit at Mooseheart, 7:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Homewood-Flossmoor at Stagg, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Andrew at Tinley Park, 6:30

Beacon at Ida Crown, 7:45

Bowen at Tilden, 5:00

Bowman (IN) at Longwood, 5:00

Brooks at Harlan, 5:00

Catalyst-Maria at EPIC, 5:00

Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:00

Christian Heritage at Elgin Academy, 7:00

Christian Life (WI) at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Dixon at Rochelle, 7:00

DRW at Austin, 5:30

Englewood STEM at Uplift, 5:00

Foreman at Rowe-Clark, 5:00

Grayslake North at New Trier, 6:30

Henry-Senachwine at LaMoille, 7:00

Hope Academy at Lindblom, 6:30

Illinois Lutheran at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Intrinsic at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Intrinsic at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Juarez at Kelly, 5:00

Julian at Crane, 5:00

Lake View at Loyola, 5:30

Lane at Steinmetz, 5:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary (Normal), 6:00

North Grand at Collins, 5:00

Ogden at DeKalb, 7:00

Perspectives-Lead at King, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Vocational, 5:00

Raby at Bulls, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

Southland at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

St. Anne at Shepard, 7:00

Woodland at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

HALL

Bureau County vs. Putnam County, 5:30

Marquette vs. Pontiac, 7:00

