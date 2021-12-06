Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Monday, December 6, 2021
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
St. Rita at Providence, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Cristo Rey at Northtown, 7:00
Rochelle Zell at Holy Trinity, 6:30
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Wolcott at British School, 5:00
METRO PREP
Chesterton Holy Family at Islamic Foundation, 6:30
CPSA at Universal, 5:30
Hinsdale Adventist at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
South Beloit at Mooseheart, 7:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Homewood-Flossmoor at Stagg, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Andrew at Tinley Park, 6:30
Beacon at Ida Crown, 7:45
Bowen at Tilden, 5:00
Bowman (IN) at Longwood, 5:00
Brooks at Harlan, 5:00
Catalyst-Maria at EPIC, 5:00
Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:00
Christian Heritage at Elgin Academy, 7:00
Christian Life (WI) at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Dixon at Rochelle, 7:00
DRW at Austin, 5:30
Englewood STEM at Uplift, 5:00
Foreman at Rowe-Clark, 5:00
Grayslake North at New Trier, 6:30
Henry-Senachwine at LaMoille, 7:00
Hope Academy at Lindblom, 6:30
Illinois Lutheran at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Intrinsic at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Intrinsic at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
Juarez at Kelly, 5:00
Julian at Crane, 5:00
Lake View at Loyola, 5:30
Lane at Steinmetz, 5:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary (Normal), 6:00
North Grand at Collins, 5:00
Ogden at DeKalb, 7:00
Perspectives-Lead at King, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Vocational, 5:00
Raby at Bulls, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30
Southland at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
St. Anne at Shepard, 7:00
Woodland at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
HALL
Bureau County vs. Putnam County, 5:30
Marquette vs. Pontiac, 7:00