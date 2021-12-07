Homeowner trying to smoke out a snake infestation ends up burning down $1 million home

POOLESVILLE, Md. — A home near Washington, D.C., was accidentally burned to the ground by an owner who was trying to get rid of a snake infestation, officials said.

The homeowner in Poolesville, a town about 25 miles outside of Washington, was trying to smoke out the snakes from the house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department officials.

In the process, the homeowner caught the house on fire, causing what officials said was about $1 million in damage.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Nov. 23, officials said.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire department, said the fire, which began in the basement, was caused by placing coals too close to combustible material.

Pringer said no one was hurt — and that the well-being of the snakes was “undetermined.”