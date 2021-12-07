 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Homeowner trying to smoke out a snake infestation ends up burning down $1 million home

No one was hurt — and the well-being of the snakes was ‘undetermined,’ a fire official said.

By Associated Press
The remains of a home in Poolesville, Md., about 25 miles from Washington, D.C., after a fire that the homeowner accidentally set off while trying to smoke out snakes from the house.
The remains of a home in Poolesville, Md., about 25 miles from Washington, D.C., after a fire that the homeowner accidentally set off while trying to smoke out snakes from the house.
Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service via AP

POOLESVILLE, Md. — A home near Washington, D.C., was accidentally burned to the ground by an owner who was trying to get rid of a snake infestation, officials said.

The homeowner in Poolesville, a town about 25 miles outside of Washington, was trying to smoke out the snakes from the house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department officials.

In the process, the homeowner caught the house on fire, causing what officials said was about $1 million in damage.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Nov. 23, officials said.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire department, said the fire, which began in the basement, was caused by placing coals too close to combustible material.

Pringer said no one was hurt — and that the well-being of the snakes was “undetermined.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

COVID-19 claims 78 more Illinois lives, most in a day since February: ‘Things are not looking that great’

Average daily case counts have more than tripled across the state over the past month, and now coronavirus deaths are back on the rise.

By Mitchell Armentrout

New research can’t confirm lab results for about half of 50 key cancer studies

Eight years ago, researchers launched a project to carefully repeat influential lab experiments in cancer research. It turns out that about half of the scientific claims didn’t hold up.

By Carla K. Johnson | AP

‘Don’t Look Up’: Broad humor undermines satire about a country in denial

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and an amazing cast throw their talents behind the movie’s dark but disappointingly obvious humor.

By Richard Roeper

Omicron is upon us: Illinois’ first case of latest COVID-19 variant confirmed in Chicago resident

The person who contracted the variant case had been fully vaccinated and boosted, officials said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

80 years later, Navy vet remembers Pearl Harbor

James DeWitt was serving on a ship that arrived atPearl Harbor the morning of the attack.

By Jason Beeferman