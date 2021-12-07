Former Mount Carmel and Illini football star Glenn Foster dies

Former Mount Carmel and Illinois star Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday after being taken into police custody in Alabama. He was 31.

Foster, an undrafted free agent who appeared in 17 games as a defensive lineman with the Saints in 2013-14, reportedly was involved in a high-speed police chase that culminated in a crash. NOLA.com reported he later got into a jail fight with another detainee that also involved two guards. That incident culminated with a futile effort to get medical help, the website reported.

Jail records show Foster was arrested and booked Saturday on charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude, TMZ.com reported. Records show he later was rebooked Sunday on charges of simple assault and robbery, the website reported.

Former Saints teammate Terron Armstead reacted to the news on Twitter, saying: ‘‘I really can’t find the words to properly express. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro!’’

An official at the medical examiner’s office in Pickens County, Alabama, said Foster died Monday but provided no other details, pending an investigation.

Foster reportedly stayed in the New Orleans area after his playing career ended, working as a developer, contractor and real-estate agent. NOLA.com reported he had been balancing a decade-old bipolar diagnosis while forging careers in the NFL and as a business owner in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Foster’s family members told NOLA.com they think officials delayed potentially life-saving care for him, despite knowing he had been in a series of fights and appeared to be experiencing a mental-health episode.

‘‘We want justice for our son,’’ Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr., told NOLA.com. ‘‘It’s unfair. It’s inhumane. It’s just not right.’’

Foster reportedly spoke last month at Mount Carmel, telling students how he initially was cut when he first tried out for football but lifted weights and studied the sport until he became a varsity starter.

That led to a scholarship to play in college at Illinois. During his junior year, his girlfriend became pregnant, and he was suspended from the team because of a DUI.

‘‘No matter how many times you get knocked down, whatever obstacle life puts in your way and whatever choices you make — good or bad — you have to accept it, learn from it and move on,’’ Foster said, according to a report from Mount Carmel’s newspaper, The Caravan.