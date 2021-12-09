 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

By Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s scheduled trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville.
This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s scheduled trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville.
AP

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — A federal jury in Arkansas on Thursday convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography.

The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. Duggar later apologized for a pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

The judge in the child porn case ruled that jurors could hear testimony about how in 2003, Duggar admitted to molesting four girls. A family friend testified that Duggar told her about the abuse.

Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar’s attorney argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto Duggar’s computer. But the jury wasn’t swayed.

Duggar’s father Jim Bob Duggar, who also starred on the reality show, is running in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat i n northwestern Arkansas. He previously served in the Arkansas House.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

By Associated Press

School district faces two $100M suits after Michigan school shootings

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her at the time, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

By Associated Press

Passenger describes Daunte Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’

"I grabbed whatever was in the car. I don’t remember if it was a sweater or a towel or something … and put it on his chest like you see in movies and TV shows," Alayna Albrecht-Payton testified. "I didn’t know what to do."

By Associated Press

Braden Huff and Jaden Schutt face off on Friday, here’s a look back at other No. 1 vs. No. 2 player matchups

From Derrick Rose vs. Evan Turner to Ayo Dosunmu vs. Talen Horton-Tucker, it is a special occasion when the top two seniors in the state play each other.

By Joe Henricksen

Jussie Smollett jurors begin second day of deliberations

Jurors were back at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Thursday morning after being sent home without reaching a verdict in the high-profile case the night before.

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm

No. 22 Notre Dame women get 73-56 win over Valparaiso

Madelyn Westbeld scored 20 points, Olivia Miles posted a double-double and Dara Mabrey added 14 points for the Fighting Irish.

By Associated Press