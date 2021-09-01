3 arrested during protest in Dolton demanding justice for Alexis Wilson

Three people were arrested Wednesday night as a group protested in Dolton to demand justice for Alexis Wilson, the 19-year-old killed by police a month ago in the south suburb.

Community organizers planned to stand outside at meeting held by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but said they were stopped short by officers blocking the perimeter.

Groups have previously protested outside Village Board meetings and the mayor’s home to demand the officers who fatally shot Wilson be fired from the department.

Activist Camiella Williams said Wednesday evening officers blocked the group of 15 protesters from getting close to the outdoor meeting.

Wilson was fatally shot by police July 27 near the Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade restaurant at Oak and Sibley.

A worker called police and said Wilson was in the drive-thru knocking on the window with a gun, but on surveillance video, it appears to be a long pipe or other object. There is also no mention of a gun on bodycam video from responding officers.

When police arrived, Wilson’s passenger steps out of her vehicle, but she remains behind the wheel, repeatedly telling officers she has no clothes on.

One of the officers appears to then punch Wilson — something the Dolton Police Chief Robert M. Collins Jr has not denied — and she then sped off, allegedly dragging an officer who was getting into the van on the passenger side.

The officer starts shooting at her, and another officer also opened fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dolton officials have not yet released the names of the officers who fired the fatal shots.

Williams said she and fellow organizers will continue to protest until the officers are off the force.

Three people were arrested Wednesday protesting and charged with interfering with a public meeting, according to Dolton Police Deputy Chief Steve Curry.

Williams said she was also arrested but not booked like the three others.

“I’m going to continue to fight for justice for Alexis,” Williams told the Chicago Sun-Times. “No arrests will deter me from fighting.”

The shooting is being investigated by Illinois State Police, who will not comment on the ongoing case.