Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 1 photo highlights

The West Loop festival has returned, following the cancelation of last year’s fest due to COVID.

By Sun-Times staff
Fans watch as DEHD performs on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 got under way Friday afternoon in Union Park, marking the return of the West Loop staple after COVID forced its cancelation in 2020.

The eclectic lineup promises a mix of hip-hop, R&B, indie rock and more.

And hot on the heels of Lollapalooza last month, the music festival has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours for each day of the fest in order to gain entry. Masks are encouraged at all times, per the festival’s website and signs posted at entry.

Here’s a look at the sights and sounds of Friday’s festival:

Frances Quinlan of Hop Along performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Tyler Long of Hop Along performs on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Jason Balla of DEHD performs on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Emily Kempf of DEHD performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Festival goers shop at a fair on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A sign asks people to wear a mask when shopping at a fair on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Masks are visible throughout the crowd as fans watch DEHD perform on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

