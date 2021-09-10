Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 1 photo highlights

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 got under way Friday afternoon in Union Park, marking the return of the West Loop staple after COVID forced its cancelation in 2020.

The eclectic lineup promises a mix of hip-hop, R&B, indie rock and more.

And hot on the heels of Lollapalooza last month, the music festival has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours for each day of the fest in order to gain entry. Masks are encouraged at all times, per the festival’s website and signs posted at entry.

Here’s a look at the sights and sounds of Friday’s festival: