Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4

Every week of the season is revealing a bit more of the complete picture. That’s the way the season is supposed to work and the schedule-makers are helping us out. Week 4 should provide a lot of answers. There are four games featuring Super 25 teams squaring off and some other excellent matchups including Providence at Joliet Catholic and undefeated Glenbrook South at Barrington.
Fenwick (2-1) drops out this week after losing to the Celtics. New Trier is out after losing to the Broncos.
Barrington pops back into the rankings, as does another preseason ranked team, Hinsdale Central. The Red Devils picked up a nice win against Lyons.
Week 4’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Loyola (3-0) 1
Friday at No. 3 Brother Rice
2. Maine South (3-0) 2
Friday at Palatine
3. Brother Rice (3-0) 4
Friday vs. No. 1 Loyola
4. Marist (3-0) 5
Friday vs. No. 6 Mount Carmel
5. Joliet Catholic (3-0) 6
Friday vs. Providence
6. Mount Carmel (3-0) 7
Friday at No. 4 Marist
7. Warren (2-1) 10
Friday at Lake Zurich
8. Naperville Central (2-1) 3
Friday at Waubonsie Valley
9. Glenbard West (3-0) 13
Saturday vs. Proviso West
10. Lincoln-Way East (2-1) 11
Friday at Andrew
11. Neuqua Valley (3-0) 14
Friday at Naperville North
12. Cary-Grove (3-0) 12
Friday at McHenry
13. Batavia (3-0) 15
Friday at Lake Park
14. Wheaton North (2-1) 9
Friday vs. No. 24 St. Charles North
15. St. Rita (1-0) 8
Friday vs. Benet
16. Hersey (3-0) 16
Friday vs. Glenbrook North
17. Bolingbrook (3-0) 19
Friday at Sandburg
18. Oswego East (3-0) 20
TBD
19. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 22
Friday vs. No. 20 Lockport
20. Lockport (3-0) 23
Friday at No. 19 Homewood-Flossmoor
21. Lemont (3-0) 24
Friday at Hillcrest
22. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-1) 25
Friday at Geneva
23. Barrington (2-1) NR
Friday vs. Glenbrook South
24. St. Charles North (2-1) 18
Friday at No. 14 Wheaton North
25. Hinsdale Central (2-1) NR
Friday at Hinsdale South