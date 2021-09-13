Plainfield remains under boil order due to E. coli bacteria found in water supply

Residents of Plainfield on Monday were still being instructed to boil their tap water after E. coli bacteria was found in the town’s water supply last week.

The boil order has been in place since Friday, when results of routine testing on water samples collected Wednesday showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

Extensive water tests will occur until the boil order is lifted. And so far, test results are trending in the right direction.

Twenty one water samples collected Friday and 40 collected Saturday showed no signs of the potentially harmful bacteria.

Test results are pending on additional 40 samples collected Sunday.

“If these also come back negative, the Village will be able to lift the boil order once authorized by the EPA,” a message posted Monday to Plainfield’s website read.

The boil order will remain in place until two sets of 40 samples are determined satisfactory.

A separate message on the website didn’t mince words about adhering to the current boil order.

“DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for 3-5 minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water,” the message said.

The water may be contaminated with human or animal waste, and the bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.

The bacteria may pose special health risks for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems, according to the message.

A variety of factors may account for the bacteria in the water, such as contamination due to increased run-off entering the drinking water source following heavy rains, the message said.