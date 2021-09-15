AP Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
1. Maine South (8) (3-0) 107 2
2. Marist (1) (3-0) 96 3
3. Naperville Central (2) (2-1) 74 1
4. Warren (2-1) 73 4
5. Neuqua Valley (3-0) 64 5
6. Lincoln-Way East (2-1) 53 T6
(tie) Glenbard West (3-0) 53 T6
8. Bolingbrook (3-0) 26 8
9. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 21 9
10. South Elgin (3-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 7, Oswego East 5, Lockport 5, Glenbard East 4, O’Fallon 4, Edwardsville 1.
Class 7A
1. Loyola (11) (3-0) 119 1
2. Mount Carmel (1) (3-0) 107 2
3. Brother Rice (3-0) 98 3
4. Batavia (3-0) 82 7
5. Wheaton North (2-1) 53 5
6. Hersey (3-0) 49 8
7. St. Rita (1-2) 39 4
8. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-1) 25 NR
9. Pekin (3-0) 22 10
(tie) Normal (3-0) 22 NR(tie) St. Charles North (2-1) 22 6
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 13, Buffalo Grove 5, Prospect 4.
Class 6A
1. Cary-Grove (6) (3-0) 123 1
2. Kankakee (3-0) 99 2
3. East St. Louis (7) (2-1) 95 1
4. Crete-Monee (2-1) 92 3
5. Lemont (3-0) 73 4
6. Springfield (3-0) 65 5
7. Prairie Ridge (3-0) 62 7
8. Washington (2-1) 26 8
9. Crystal Lake Central (2-1) 18 6
10. Lake Forest (2-1) 15 9
Others receiving votes: Vernon Hills 14, Kenwood 11, Simeon 6, Richards 4, Belvidere North 3, Grayslake 3, Chatham Glenwood 2, Wauconda 2, Harlem 1, Carmel 1.
Class 5A
1. Rochester (11) (2-1) 110 2
2. Providence (2-1) 96 4
3. Fenwick (2-1) 70 3
4. Marion (3-0) 61 5
5. Mascoutah (3-0) 55 6
6. Sycamore (2-1) 46 8
7. Peoria (2-1) 45 7
8. Morris (3-0) 43 9
9. Metamora (3-0) 30 T10
10. Marmion (3-0) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling 10, Morgan Park 7, Streator 6, Glenbard South 3, Decatur MacArthur 2, Mahomet-Seymour 2.
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-1) 107 2
3. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 101 3
4. St. Francis (2-1) 91 5
5. Quincy Notre Dame (3-0) 85 4
6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 59 6
7. Bethalto Civic Memorial (3-0) 35 NR
8. Phillips (1-2) 28 10
9. Coal City (2-1) 21 8
10. Dixon (3-0) 17 NR
(tie) Mt. Zion (2-1) 17 7
Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 7, Hyde Park 6, Murphysboro 4, Carterville 3, Breese Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1, Cahokia 1.
Class 3A
1. Wilmington (9) (3-0) 117 1
2. Princeton (3) (3-0) 107 2
3. Monticello (3-0) 91 3
4. Tolono Unity (3-0) 77 4
5. Williamsville (2-1) 70 5
6. Byron (3-0) 55 7
7. Farmington (3-0) 42 8
8. Mt. Carmel (3-0) 40 9
9. Montini (1-2) 26 6
10. Durand (3-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 7, Benton 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Peotone 3, Nashville 2, Wheaton Academy 2, Carlinville 1.
Class 2A
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (3-0) 117 1
2. IC Catholic (3) (3-0) 108 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 96 3
4. Breese Mater Dei (3-0) 83 4
5. Rockridge (2-1) 57 T6
6. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 55 5
7. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 49 T6
8. Pana (3-0) 34 8
9. Sterling Newman (2-1) 25 9
10. Rushville-Industry (3-0) 10 10
Others receiving votes: Tremont 8, Knoxville 7, Bishop McNamara 6, Clifton Central 3, Athens 1, Johnston City 1.
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (11) (3-0) 119 2
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (2-1) 92 1
(tie) Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) 92 3
4. Cumberland (3-0) 75 6
5. Aurora Christian (3-0) 73 7
6. Camp Point Central (3-0) 59 8
7. Fulton (2-1) 38 T4
8. Carrollton (2-1) 24 9
9. Winchester West Central (3-0) 22 NR
10. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-1) 19 T4
Others receiving votes: Forreston 18, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Princeville 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 4, Abingdon 2.