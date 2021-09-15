McDonald’s All-American Game returning to Chicago in 2022

The McDonald’s All-American Game is returning to Chicago,
The prestigious boys and girls high school basketball all-star games were hosted by the United Center from 2011 to 2017. McDonald’s moved to Atlanta for 2018 and 2019. There were no games in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.
The event will move to Wintrust Arena for this stint in Chicago.
“No city has as much Games’ history, so it’s only right that we return to Chicago for our 45th anniversary,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “It’s special to think about the impact the Games have had over all these years – whether it’s for the athletes, their local communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the families that are supported by the organization. ”
The game was marred with controversy the last time it was held in Chicago. A brawl broke out in the concourse of the United Center after the game. About a dozen people could be seeing fighting in a video provided to the Sun-Times.
Rosters for the prestigious boys and girls all-star games are typically released in January.
Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie was selected for the game last year, which was never played. Young’s DJ Steward was selected for the game that was canceled in 2020.
Steward’s selection broke a five-year drought of no McDonald’s All-American from Illinois. The last local to actually play in a McDonald’s All-American Game was Stevenson’s Jalen Brunson in 2015.
In 31 McDonald’s All-American Games played from 1978 to 2008, there was at least one player from Illinois in the game. And in 22 of the 31 years there were multiple McDonald’s All-Americans from Illinois.
That noteworthy run ended in 2009. That’s a seismic shift in top-level talent from the previous three decades of the McDonald’s All-American game.
Young’s AJ Casey and Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt, a Duke recruit, are the state’s best candidates to make this year’s boys game.
Illinois McDonald’s All-Americans
Mark Aguirre, Westinghouse, 1978
Cliff Alexander, Curie, 1991
Eric Anderson, St. Francis de Sales, 1988
Nick Anderson, Simeon, 1986
Wayne Blackshear, Morgan Park, 2011
Jamie Brandon, King, 1990
Andre Brown, Leo, 2000
Dee Brown, Proviso East, 2002
Shannon Brown, Proviso East, 2003
Jalen Brunson, Stevenson, 2015
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, 2021
Chris Collins, Glenbrook North, 1992
Sherron Collins, Crane, 2006
Brian Cook, Lincoln, 1999
Russell Cross, Manley, 1980
Deryl Cunningham, St. Joseph, 1987
Eddy Curry, Thornwood, 2001
Anthony Davis, Perspectives, 2011
Sean Dockery, Julian, 2002
Bruce Douglas, Quincy, 1982
Walter Downing, Providence, 1981
Michael Dunigan, Farragut, 2008
LaPhonso Ellis, East St. Louis Lincoln, 1988
Melvin Ely, Thornton, 1997
Ronnie Fields, Farragut, 1996
Bobby Frasor, Brother Rice, 2005
Kevin Garnett, Farragut, 1995
Marcus Griffin, Peoria Manual, 1997
Rashard Griffith, King, 1993
Teddy Grubbs, King, 1979
Lowell Hamilton, Providence-St. Mel, 1985
Phil Henderson, Crete-Monee, 1986
Bill Heppner, Crystal Lake, 1987
Ed Horton, Springfield Lanphier, 1985
Juwan Howard, Vocational, 1991
Richard Keene, Collinsville, 1992
Tom Kleinschmidt, Gordon Tech, 1991
Marcus Liberty, King, 1987
Shaun Livingston, Peoria Central, 2004
Corey Maggette, Fenwick, 1998
Roger McClendon, Champaign Centennial, 1984
Raymond McCoy, Bloom, 1979
Darius Miles, East St. Louis, 2000
Howard Nathan, Peoria Manual, 1991
Jahlil Okafor, Young, 2014
Jabari Parker, Simeon, 2013
Michael Payne, Quincy, 1981
Quentin Richardson, Young, 1998
Jereme Richmond, Waukegan, 2010
Glenn Rivers, Proviso East, 1980
Michael Robinson, Peoria Richwoods, 1996
Derrick Rose, Simeon, 2007
Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North, 2006
Iman Shumpert, Oak Park, 2008
DJ Steward, Young, 2020
Barry Sumpter, Lovejoy, 1983
Daryl Thomas, St. Joseph, 1983
Deon Thomas, Simeon, 1989
Isiah Thomas, St. Joseph, 1979
Michael Thompson, Providence, 2002
Raymond Thompson, Argo, 1988
Tyler Ulis, Marian Catholic, 2014
Chuck Verderber, Lincoln, 1978
Antoine Walker, Mount Carmel, 1994
Frank Williams, Peoria Manual, 1998
Efrem Winters, King, 1982
Julian Wright, Homewood-Flossmoor, 2005