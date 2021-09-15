McDonald’s All-American Game returning to Chicago in 2022

The McDonald’s All-American Game is returning to Chicago,

The prestigious boys and girls high school basketball all-star games were hosted by the United Center from 2011 to 2017. McDonald’s moved to Atlanta for 2018 and 2019. There were no games in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.

The event will move to Wintrust Arena for this stint in Chicago.

“No city has as much Games’ history, so it’s only right that we return to Chicago for our 45th anniversary,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “It’s special to think about the impact the Games have had over all these years – whether it’s for the athletes, their local communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the families that are supported by the organization. ”

The game was marred with controversy the last time it was held in Chicago. A brawl broke out in the concourse of the United Center after the game. About a dozen people could be seeing fighting in a video provided to the Sun-Times.

Rosters for the prestigious boys and girls all-star games are typically released in January.

Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie was selected for the game last year, which was never played. Young’s DJ Steward was selected for the game that was canceled in 2020.

Steward’s selection broke a five-year drought of no McDonald’s All-American from Illinois. The last local to actually play in a McDonald’s All-American Game was Stevenson’s Jalen Brunson in 2015.

In 31 McDonald’s All-American Games played from 1978 to 2008, there was at least one player from Illinois in the game. And in 22 of the 31 years there were multiple McDonald’s All-Americans from Illinois.

That noteworthy run ended in 2009. That’s a seismic shift in top-level talent from the previous three decades of the McDonald’s All-American game.

Young’s AJ Casey and Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt, a Duke recruit, are the state’s best candidates to make this year’s boys game.

Illinois McDonald’s All-Americans

Mark Aguirre, Westinghouse, 1978

Cliff Alexander, Curie, 1991

Eric Anderson, St. Francis de Sales, 1988

Nick Anderson, Simeon, 1986

Wayne Blackshear, Morgan Park, 2011

Jamie Brandon, King, 1990

Andre Brown, Leo, 2000

Dee Brown, Proviso East, 2002

Shannon Brown, Proviso East, 2003

Jalen Brunson, Stevenson, 2015

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, 2021

Chris Collins, Glenbrook North, 1992

Sherron Collins, Crane, 2006

Brian Cook, Lincoln, 1999

Russell Cross, Manley, 1980

Deryl Cunningham, St. Joseph, 1987

Eddy Curry, Thornwood, 2001

Anthony Davis, Perspectives, 2011

Sean Dockery, Julian, 2002

Bruce Douglas, Quincy, 1982

Walter Downing, Providence, 1981

Michael Dunigan, Farragut, 2008

LaPhonso Ellis, East St. Louis Lincoln, 1988

Melvin Ely, Thornton, 1997

Ronnie Fields, Farragut, 1996

Bobby Frasor, Brother Rice, 2005

Kevin Garnett, Farragut, 1995

Marcus Griffin, Peoria Manual, 1997

Rashard Griffith, King, 1993

Teddy Grubbs, King, 1979

Lowell Hamilton, Providence-St. Mel, 1985

Phil Henderson, Crete-Monee, 1986

Bill Heppner, Crystal Lake, 1987

Ed Horton, Springfield Lanphier, 1985

Juwan Howard, Vocational, 1991

Richard Keene, Collinsville, 1992

Tom Kleinschmidt, Gordon Tech, 1991

Marcus Liberty, King, 1987

Shaun Livingston, Peoria Central, 2004

Corey Maggette, Fenwick, 1998

Roger McClendon, Champaign Centennial, 1984

Raymond McCoy, Bloom, 1979

Darius Miles, East St. Louis, 2000

Howard Nathan, Peoria Manual, 1991

Jahlil Okafor, Young, 2014

Jabari Parker, Simeon, 2013

Michael Payne, Quincy, 1981

Quentin Richardson, Young, 1998

Jereme Richmond, Waukegan, 2010

Glenn Rivers, Proviso East, 1980

Michael Robinson, Peoria Richwoods, 1996

Derrick Rose, Simeon, 2007

Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North, 2006

Iman Shumpert, Oak Park, 2008

DJ Steward, Young, 2020

Barry Sumpter, Lovejoy, 1983

Daryl Thomas, St. Joseph, 1983

Deon Thomas, Simeon, 1989

Isiah Thomas, St. Joseph, 1979

Michael Thompson, Providence, 2002

Raymond Thompson, Argo, 1988

Tyler Ulis, Marian Catholic, 2014

Chuck Verderber, Lincoln, 1978

Antoine Walker, Mount Carmel, 1994

Frank Williams, Peoria Manual, 1998

Efrem Winters, King, 1982

Julian Wright, Homewood-Flossmoor, 2005