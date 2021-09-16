 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Breaking down Week 4’s top high school football games

A look at this weekend’s best games

By Mike Clark
Mount Carmel’s Blainey Dowling (7) hands off to Darrion Dupree (6) during the game against St. Rita.
Mount Carmel’s Blainey Dowling (7) hands off to Darrion Dupree (6) during the game against St. Rita.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

No. 1 Loyola at No. 3 Brother Rice, 6 p.m. Friday

The state’s best conference, the CCL/ESCC Blue, kicks off league play with two games featuring four of the area’s top six teams. This one matches Loyola (3-0), fresh off statement wins over downstate power Rochester and St. Rita, and Brother Rice (3-0), aiming to make departing coach Brian Badke’s final season one to remember. Loyola quarterback Jake Stearney showed last week why coach John Holecek has been touting his college potential. With St. Rita committed to stopping the run, Stearney threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-7 win. Quarterback Jack Lausch, who will be a preferred walk-on in baseball and football at Notre Dame, and running back Aaron Vaughn are playmakers for Rice.

No. 6 Mount Carmel at No. 4 Marist, 6 p.m. Friday

This is the other CCL/ESCC showdown of 3-0 teams. The Caravan were something of an unknown quantity coming into the season after graduating an exceptionally talented senior class, including current Temple starting quarterback Justin Lynch. But an opening win over St. Rita served notice that Mount Carmel remains an elite program thanks to the emergence of quarterbacks Blainey Dowling and Damarion Arrington among others. Coastal Carolina recruit Dontrell Jackson Jr. is one of the state’s premier dual-threat quarterbacks with 319 passing yards and five TDs to go along with 267 rushing yards and two TDs. Running back Jaylen Johnson is another playmaker with 175 rushing yards and five scores.

Providence at No. 5 Joliet Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Both of these Will County rivals have big playoff dreams — Providence (2-1, 0-0 CCL/ESCC Orange) is ranked No. 2 in 5A by the Associated Press, while Joliet Catholic (3-0, 0-0) is No. 1 in 4A. Providence’s only loss was to No. 14 Wheaton North, and the Celtics handed Fenwick its first loss last week. Joliet Catholic’s closest game so far was a 30-20 win over St. Louis power Cardinal Ritter in which the Hilltoppers opened a 23-0 lead. Malachi Hood, headed to Illinois as a linebacker, has been a productive two-way player for JCA.

No. 24 St. Charles North at No. 14 Wheaton North, 7:30 p,m. Friday

It’s a little early to say any game is a must-win, but neither the North Stars (2-1, 0-1 DuKane) nor the Falcons (2-1, 0-1) want to go to 0-2 in a league that has four teams in the Super 25. Both are coming off narrow losses: St. Charles North, 12-10 vs. WW South on a field goal with 4.5 seconds left, and Wheaton North, 23-20 in overtime at Batavia. Two-way standout Drew Surges had a TD and an interception for St. Charles North last week. Holy Cross-bound quarterback Mark Forcucci leads a balanced Wheaton North offense.

No. 20 Lockport at No. 19 H-F, 6 p.m. Friday

Both teams are 3-0 heading into their Southwest Suburban Blue opener and neither has been tested. They’ve outscored their opponents by margins of 132-7 (Lockport) and 112-8 (H-F). It’s been a while since Lockport’s loyal fan base, one of the area’s best, had much to cheer about. But former Lincoln-Way North coach George Czart has turned around a program that has only one playoff appearance since 2011, going 11-7 in two-plus seasons. H-F went to the 8A quarterfinals or beyond six times in 10 seasons under Craig Buzea and aims to remain a playoff power under his successor, Terrell Alexander.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Missing man last seen in Chatham is at high risk, police say

Sienda Cook Bey, who is nonverbal, was last seen walking north Wednesday in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue,

By Sun-Times Wire

Pair charged with killing man in front of his West Pullman home after throwing brick through window

Nathaniel Butler Jr. and Maurice Butler are accused of participating in the attack against Jerome Jenkins on Aug. 1.

By David Struett

3 killed, 14 wounded — including 16-year-old boy — in Chicago shootings Wednesday

Two men killed each other near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. One of the men was stabbed after shooting the other man.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman shot while driving on I-57 in Markham

The woman drove to Holy Cross Hospital after she was shot near 155th Street and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, state police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago police officer hit by car while directing traffic downtown

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injures not considered life-threatening, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: If she never initiates sex, does that mean my wife is cheating?

After 28 years of marriage, she doesn’t give any signals that she too enjoys being intimate.

By Abigail Van Buren