Corliss basketball coach Harvey Jones resigns

Corliss basketball coach Harvey Jones resigned on Wednesday. Jones will remain employed at the school for the rest of the school year but has stepped down as athletic director and basketball coach.

“I’ll have more to say in the future,” Jones said. “Now I can just say that I won’t be coaching this season.”

Jones, who expressed frustration with some behind the scenes issues at Chicago Public Schools, plans to move on to coach at the college level.

Jones was 72-29 in four seasons with the Trojans. He built the program into a major contender in the city and a small school state powerhouse. Corliss finished fourth in Class 2A in 2018-19.

It’s unclear who will take over the Trojans. Basketball practice starts Nov. 8.

Jones, a former assistant at Simeon, achieved success by cobbling together players that started at Red Division powerhouse high schools but wound up transferring out for various reasons.