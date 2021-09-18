 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Recovery mission underway for swimmer missing in Evanston, 3 others rescued

A mother, her daughter and a good Samaritan were rescued from the water near Clark Beach Saturday. Responders then discovered “unclaimed belongs” on the beach and began to search for a fourth swimmer, town spokesman Patrick Deignan said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A recovery mission was underway Sept. 18, 2021, for a swimmer missing in the water near an Evanston beach.
File Photo

A recovery mission is underway for a swimmer believed to be missing from a beach Saturday afternoon in suburban Evanston after three others were rescued from Lake Michigan.

The initial call for three swimmers struggling in the water came in about 1 p.m., according to town spokesman Patrick Deignan.

Fire crews rescued a mother, her daughter and a good Samaritan from the water near Clark Beach, Deignan said.

The mother was hospitalized in critical condition, Deignan said. Her daughter and the good Samaritan — who tried to help them — were listed in good condition.

Crews were clearing the beach about an hour later when they found unattended shoes and belongings, Deignan said. Dive teams were called in from neighboring towns for a search and rescued mission.

By the evening hours, the efforts were changed to a recovery mission that was still ongoing, Deignan said.

Evanston beaches were closed for swimming for the summer season at the beginning of the month, according to Deignan, who described water conditions Saturday as “very challenging.”

