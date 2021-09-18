 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NU’s comeback comes up short at Duke

Backup QB Andrew Marty leads Wildcats’ rally before late injury.

By Sun-Times wires
Northwestern vs. Duke
Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty, front left, fumbles after being hit by Duke defensive end Ben Frye (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Duke recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) ORG XMIT: NCCS112
Chris Seward/AP

DURHAM, N.C. — Andrew Marty took over for a struggling Hunter Johnson at quarterback in the second quarter and led three touchdown drives before being injured in the fourth, but Northwestern was unable to dig itself all the way out of a 27-point hole and lost to Duke 30-23 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (2-1) led 27-0 and Johnson, who had completed only 6 of 16 passes, had thrown three interceptions for the Wildcats (1-2) before Marty entered late in the second quarter. He immediately guided NU on a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Gill that got the Wildcats on the board.

NU, which trailed 30-7 at the break, continued its comeback in the third quarter. Marty, who was 11-for-16 for 151 yards, pulled the Wildcats to 30-13 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Lang, then to 30-20 on a one-yard touchdown run.

But Marty, who also ran for 42 yards on seven carries, suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury in the fourth quarter, and NU’s rally stalled. He was replaced by Ryan Hilinski, a transfer from South Carolina, and the Wildcats managed only a 25-yard field goal by Charlie Kuhbander in the final quarter.

‘‘I thought [Marty] went in and was ready to roll,’’ NU coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ‘‘He was confident and capable. It’s unfortunate he got hurt, but I thought he gave us a spark, and I’m really proud of him.’’

Duke, which had the ball for 38 minutes to the Wildcats’ 22, scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half. The Blue Devils were efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of their first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg, who completed 32 of 45 passes for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown. But the potency of Duke’s attack dwindled in the second half, when it was outscored 16-0.

Maceo Jones added 143 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Blue Devils, but he also fumbled twice. One of the fumbles set up one of NU’s touchdowns.

Defensively, Duke did something it hadn’t done in seven years by forcing five turnovers. The last time the Blue Devils had that many takeaways in a game was Sept. 20, 2014, against Tulane.

‘‘I would like to stop doing what losing teams do,’’ Fitzgerald said. ‘‘Losing teams turn the ball over. Losing teams have self-inflicted wounds. Losing teams give up explosive plays. Losing teams have communication issues. That’s why you lose games. This is not hard. I’m not trying to discredit Duke, but we gift-wrapped it for them.’’

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Lance Lynn has given White Sox all they have wanted

Despite loss Saturday to Rangers, he has been a force on the mound and off.

By Jared Wyllys

Riot Fest Day 3 reviews: Run the Jewels,Vic Mensa, Rise Against, Gogol Bordello, Gwar, Les Savy Fav

The music extravaganza got underway Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine to complement the party in the park.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Homers sink Cubs in 5-4 loss to the Brewers

Manny Pina’s solo home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss on Saturday.

By Russell Dorsey

David Ross still trying to grow as manager as second season comes to a close

"I think I evaluate the people below me on the stuff I need to evaluate and let the people above me evaluate me," Ross said. "If I’m doing a good job, they’ll keep me around. If I’m not, we all know what happens."

By Russell Dorsey

Girls flag football off to a successful start in CPS

Around 400 athletes from 21 schools who have signed up to play in Public League’s debut season for girls flag football.

By Mike Clark

Body of man, 20, recovered from lake in Evanston, 3 others rescued

A mother, her daughter and a good Samaritan were rescued from the water near Clark Beach Saturday. Responders then discovered "unclaimed belongs" on the beach and began to search for a fourth swimmer, town spokesman Patrick Deignan said.

By Sun-Times Wire