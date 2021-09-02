Breaking down Week 2’s top high school football games

No. 4 Lincoln-Way East at No 9 Naperville Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Lincoln-Way East (1-0) is 47-1 since 2016, but faces one of its toughest regular-season tests since then. Naperville Central (1-0) won Mike Ulreich’s head coaching debut 14-2 over Hinsdale Central , holding the Red Devils to 28 rushing yards. The Redhawks offense is led by four-star receiver Reggie Fleurima, a Northwestern recruit, and quarterback Owen Prucha leading the way. This is one of East coach Rob Zvonar’s youngest teams. But the Griffins do have a senior quarterback in Brennan Stolarek, who passed for three touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Crete-Monee.

No. 11 Maine South at No. 1 Warren, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Warren (1-0) has a simple formula: run the football effectively and play lockdown defense. So it went last week against Mid-Suburban League power Barrington. Vanderbilt-bound back Maurice Edwards ran 19 times for 192 yards and the defense held the Broncos to one yard of total offense and one completed pass. Maine South (1-0) had a 27-point first quarter in a 41-10 opening win at Stevenson. As the score suggests. the Hawks have some playmakers on offense, including 6-5 tight end Chris Petrucci, a Northwestern recruit; quarterback Rowan Keefe and running back Mike Sajenko.

Phillips at No. 7 Mount Carmel, 7 p.m. Friday

Phillips (0-1) continues its tough opening stretch after falling 33-6 at Batavia last week. It’s hard to fairly evaluate the Wildcats until they get back to the Public League, but two players to watch are quarterback Tyler Turner and running back Dayvone Rainey. Mount Carmel (1-0) is coming off an epic 16-9 win at St. Rita, sealed by Jaden Bossie’s 80-yard scoop and score of a field-goal attempt blocked by J.T. Harris. The Caravan alternated Blainey Dowling and Damarion Arrington at quarterback.

Providence at No. 10 Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Mark Coglianese, who has been at Providence for 34 years, the last 15 as head coach, is stepping down at the end of the season. His last team could be one of his best based on its 10-0 opening win over Willowbrook, which has reached the IHSA quarterfinals or beyond the last four seasons the playoffs were held. The Celtics (1-0) are the top local team in the Associated Press Class 5A rankings at No. 4. Holy Cross-bound quarterback Mark Forcucci and running back Brayton Maske are two to watch for Wheaton North (1-0).

No. 21 Richards at No. 5 Marist, 6 p.m. Friday

With almost everyone back from a 3-3 spring season, Richards (1-0) has high expectations, A 20-19 opening win at Nazareth added to the buzz, as Travis Garmon ran back a punt 84 yards for the decisive touchdown and Donnie Burton had TD catches of 78 and 24 yards. Marist (1-0), led by Northwestern-bound offensive lineman Deuce McGuire and Coastal Carolina-bound quarterback Dontrell Jackson Jr., gets its first real test after opening with a 49-0 win over Curie.