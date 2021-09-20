Sen. Dick Durbin: Will have ‘alternative proposal’ to get Dreamer immigration in $3.5 trillion budget bill

WASHINGTON — In a big blow, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled Sunday night a path to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrants cannot be included in a Democratic-authored $3.5 trillion legislative package; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said an alternative plan is in the works.

A stand-alone immigration plan to cover Dreamers and others cannot muster the votes to pass the Senate at this time. Durbin has led multiple efforts over years to find 60 votes from Democrats and Republicans to pass an immigration bill. Tucking the immigration provisions in the $3.5 trillion budget plan was the best hope Democrats and the Biden White House had for passage.

The big question now is whether Democrats in the Senate will try to overrule the parliamentarian. As of Monday morning, that does not seem a viable strategy.

What happened:

• Democrats wanted to insert the immigration provisions in the $3.5 trillion budget package which also includes social safety net and climate provisions. The immigration proposal would cover Dreamers, Temporary Protective Status holders and farm and essential workers.

• If the usual route for passage is used — where 60 votes are needed — the $3.5 trillion measure cannot get 60 votes to pass in the 50-50 Senate. There are not 10 Republicans who will support this legislation. With 60 votes, legislation is immune to a deadly filibuster.

• To get around the need for 60 votes, Democrats intend to use a procedure called “reconciliation” where a bill can be passed with only 50 votes. That means that every provision in the measure has to be budget related.

• MacDonough, who is nonpartisan, wrote in a memo to senators that allowing the measure in the $3.5 trillion bill “is a policy change that substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change.”

• Durbin is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the founder of the crusade to give legal status to Dreamers, people who came to the U.S. illegally as youths through no fault of their own. In a joint statement with Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, Durbin said, “We are deeply disappointed in the Parliamentarian’s decision, but the fight for immigration reform will continue. Senate Democrats have prepared an alternative proposal for the Parliamentarian’s consideration in the coming days.”

• Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., said in a statement, “I am deeply disappointed by the Senate parliamentarian’s decision against including a pathway to citizenship in budget reconciliation. But the fight is far from over. We are prepared for this, we have a plan, and we remain optimistic. The parliamentarian ruled against one approach but Senate Democrats have the final say. We must do right by the immigrants who have kept our country going during the pandemic, including the over 40,000 DACA recipients, TPS holders, farm workers, and essential workers in my district who help our communities thrive. I will not stop fighting until they have a pathway to citizenship in the country they call home, and I urge the Senate to have the courage to overrule this decision.

This is a developing story.