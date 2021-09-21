Man repeatedly stabbed in River North restaurant

A man was stabbed Tuesday morning while inside a River North restaurant.

The 32-year-old was at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 5 a.m. when someone approached and started yelling, Chicago police said.

The person then stabbed the man several times in the arm, hip and chest, police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with several lacerations and was listed in fair condition, police said.

The attacker was described as a heavyset male who was wearing a blue, black and white jacket. He was last seen running north from the scene, according to police.