 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man repeatedly stabbed in River North restaurant

The attacker was described as a heavyset male who was wearing a blue, black and white jacket.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was stabbed Sept. 21, 2021, in River North.
A man was stabbed Sept. 21, 2021, in River North.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man was stabbed Tuesday morning while inside a River North restaurant.

The 32-year-old was at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 5 a.m. when someone approached and started yelling, Chicago police said.

The person then stabbed the man several times in the arm, hip and chest, police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with several lacerations and was listed in fair condition, police said.

The attacker was described as a heavyset male who was wearing a blue, black and white jacket. He was last seen running north from the scene, according to police.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Pritzker anuncia $327 millones de alivio para familias de bajos ingresos

Los fondos pueden destinarse a pagar la renta, las utilidades, los alimentos y otros gastos relacionados con la vivienda, independientemente de la situación migratoria de los solicitantes.

By Rachel Hinton

Llega a Chicago una obra de teatro inspirada en el mariachi

La obra tendrá miembros del mariachi de Chicago Sones de México actuando en el escenario junto a los actores que aprendieron los instrumentos para sus roles.

By Mary Houlihan

Benet Academy reverses itself, offers coaching job to gay woman after public outcry

The west suburban Catholic school offered Amanda Kammes’ job back after a Monday evening meeting by the school’s board. She has accepted.

By David Struett

Guinness taps Chicago to be site of 2nd U.S. beer house

The iconic Irish brewer is expected to open a beer house and brewery in the Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal Building, located at 375 N. Morgan St.

By Madeline Kenney

La Arquidiócesis combina dos iglesias de Cicero y Berwyn en una

La parroquia combinada se conocerá como St. Mary Francis of the Five Wounds.

By Mitch Dudek

Two men allegedly abused by Dennis Hastert seek different ways to ease the emotional pain

I am glad ‘James Doe’ was financially compensated for some of the pain inflicted on him. But is shaking someone down for hush money ever honorable?

By Scott Reeder