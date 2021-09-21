 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘A dark vibe’: Simeon students cope with the fatal shootings of two classmates hours apart

The deaths bring to at least 19 the number of children 15 and younger who have been shot and killed this year in Chicago. That’s nearly double what it was at the beginning of summer.

By Emmanuel Camarillo, Madeline Kenney, and David Struett Updated
Simeon Career Academy students are coping with the fatal shootings of two classmates, Jamari Williams (left) and Kentrell McNeal (right,) who who were gunned down just hours apart. | Facebook, Good Kids Mad City
Simeon Career Academy students are coping with the fatal shootings of two classmates, Jamari Williams (left) and Kentrell McNeal (right,) who who were gunned down just hours apart. | Facebook, Good Kids Mad City

Just a block or so from Simeon Career Academy, two students gave out a yell as they released star-shaped balloons into the evening sky in memory of a friend who had just been killed there.

As they held their small vigil and talked to reporters, another Simeon student was shot about six miles away in Hyde Park. He would die the next day.

Both were 15. Jamari Williams, shot near the school in Chatham, was on the junior varsity football team and had lost his father to gun violence within the last year.

Kentrell McNeal was shot as he sat in a car with a 14-year-old boy, who was also wounded. McNeal was known for his sense of humor and was an active member of the nonprofit youth group Good Kids Mad City.

“It just felt like a dark vibe,” a freshman said Wednesday about losing two classmates to gun violence so close together. “After something bad like that happened, it’s just a dark day today.”

Chicago police work the scene where two teens were shot in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Chicago police work the scene where two teens were shot in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The deaths bring to at least 19 the number of children 15 and younger who have been shot and killed this year in Chicago. That’s nearly double what it was at the beginning of summer, when children in the city were already dying at a much higher rate than last year.

Among the youngest victims this year was 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. He was visiting with family from Alabama Sept. 6 when gunfire tore through the front window, striking him in the head and killing him.

Weeks earlier, Serenity Broughton, 7, was killed and her 6-year-old sister wounded in a shooting Aug. 15 as their mother placed them into the backseat of a car in Belmont Central. That case is still unsolved.

The total number of children shot in Chicago this year is even more stark: at least 148 children 15 years of age and younger, according to Sun-Times data. Fourteen of the wounded were under 6 years old.

Last year at this time 119 kids had been shot, 24% fewer than now. The pace of children being shot far outpaces the overall 10% rise in shootings this year.

“Some of us haven’t even hit 18 yet and we have to lose so many people,” Aie’rianna Williams, a senior at Simeon, said Tuesday at the scene of the shooting outside her school.

Another student, a freshman, said she was shocked that two students her age were killed — and barely a month into the school year.

“It was just very heavy, it was like gloomy,” said Layla Rodgers. “You could tell that someone at the school was no longer there.

“I felt sad because they’re just freshman and they didn’t even get to finish high school, get the experience,” she said. “It was just taken away.”

Members of Chicago’s Board of Education were silent about the shootings during its regular meeting Wednesday. A spokesperson would not even confirm that the two boys were from Simeon.

“CPS extends its condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss,” the district said in a statement.

‘Nowhere safe anymore’

Tamar Manasseh, founder of Mothers Against Senseless Killings, worries that young people are afraid for their lives now more than ever.

“There’s nowhere safe anymore,” she said. “It’s too many guns and too much misery and this is what you’re going to get.

“They are afraid of getting shot at that red light, they are afraid of getting shot at a gas station, they’re afraid of being shot on the expressway,” she continued. “That’s what they’re afraid of — COVID is not their main concern. And the city needs to treat it like that.”

Both boys had been struggling with the violence around them, friends said.

Jamari Williams hoped he would succeed enough in football to get him and his mother out of their neighborhood. He also rapped and released at least one video on YouTube.

The Rev. Donovan Price, a community activist, said Williams didn’t hang out with the wrong crowd and had a good support system around him.

Kentrell McNeal was a member of Good Kids Mad City in Englewood on the South Side. The group describes itself as developing “young leaders to advocate for resources that will allow them to create sustainable, livable community conditions.”

“Lately I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Kentrell,” the group’s executive director Carlil Pittman said on Twitter. “This is why it’s so important to have creative spaces and outlets for young people to be able to go to, because there’s nothing on the streets of Chicago for them already.”

Manasseh agreed there are too many guns on the street and not enough mental health facilities, especially for children who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder or survivor’s guilt after they lose loved ones to violence.

She pleaded with city officials to be more creative.

“We’re not paying attention to what’s going on. We’re paying attention to the pandemic, but not the epidemic and the epidemic is getting worse,” Manasseh said. “We care about those COVID numbers going down and we care about stopping the surge and we care about getting people vaccinated but ... you got to care about the people who are being shot.

“If you don’t address the mental health issue that’s getting these kids, I mean you’re killing them, you’re part of the problem.”

Contributing: Mohammad Samra

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

California waiting? Downstate GOP gov hopeful Sullivan owes Golden State $3,200 in taxes for nonprofit ‘paperwork error’

That nonprofit, called Alter Investments, is one of two created by Sullivan. Alter Global, the other non-profit that was registered as a charity and public benefit entity, has had a delinquent status in California since February 2020.

By Rachel Hinton

For Cubs’ young arms, evaluation doesn’t have to end in the rotation

While the Cubs are giving Adbert Alzolay, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele a chance to start, team could continue to evaluate them as bullpen weapons.

By Russell Dorsey

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19.

By Matthew Perrone | AP, Lauren Neergaard | AP, and 1 more

Group of unaccompanied children from Afghanistan arrives in Chicago as wave of refugees continues

About 75 unaccompanied minors arrived in Chicago on Wednesday morning, according to city and federal officials.

By Elvia Malagón and Lynn Sweet

Despite united opposition from police unions, Lightfoot won’t budge from Oct. 15 vaccine mandate for city workers

"The deadline is not gonna be pushed back," the mayor said Wednesday. "We are not gonna retreat from that because the only way that we can create a safe workplace is by getting people vaccinated."

By Fran Spielman

CPS students who have stayed home with COVID-19 fears can return at any time, schools officials say

CPS officials say students are not technically being unenrolled from their schools and can claim their seat at any time.

By Nader Issa