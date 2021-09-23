 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Filed under:

AP Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an AP panel of sportswriters.

By Associated Press
Maine South’s Chris Petrucci (9) holds off Warren’s Benjamin McLaughlin (4).
Class 8A

1. Loyola (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Naperville Central (3-1) 69 3
3. Neuqua Valley (4-0) 62 5
4. Marist (3-1) 52 2
5. Glenbard West (4-0) 49 T6
6. Warren (3-1) 44 4
7. Maine South (3-1) 35 1
8. Lincoln-Way East (3-1) 33 T6
9. Bolingbrook (3-0) 17 8
10. Lockport (4-0) 12 NR
(tie) O’Fallon (3-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.

Class 7A

1. Mount Carmel (9) (4-0) 99 2
2. Brother Rice (1) (3-1) 85 3
3. Batavia (4-0) 80 4
4. Wheaton North (3-1) 64 5
5. St. Rita (2-2) 57 7
6. Hersey (4-0) 50 6
7. Normal (4-0) 37 T9
8. Hononegah (4-0) 23 NR
9. Buffalo Grove (4-0) 21 NR
10. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2) 8 8

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (9) (3-1) 106 3
2. Cary-Grove (2) (4-0) 96 1
3. Kankakee (4-0) 83 2
4. Crete-Monee (3-1) 76 4
5. Prairie Ridge (4-0) 69 7
6. Lemont (4-0) 65 5
7. Kenwood (4-0) 22 NR
(tie) Lake Forest (3-1) 22 10
9. Wauconda (4-0) 14 NR
10. Richards (3-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Harlem 9, Simeon 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A

1. Rochester (10) (3-1) 100 1
2. Fenwick (3-1) 77 3
3. Providence (2-2) 71 2
4. Mascoutah (4-0) 67 5
5. Sycamore (3-1) 55 6
6. Peoria (3-1) 52 7
7. Morris (4-0) 42 8
8. Metamora (4-0) 35 T10
9. Sterling (3-1) 21 NR
10. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Morgan Park 6, Glenbard South 3.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic (12) (4-0) 120 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-1) 103 2
3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 92 3
4. St. Francis (3-1) 87 4
5. Quincy Notre Dame (4-0) 75 5
6. Phillips (2-2) 47 8
7. Coal City (2-2) 37 9
8. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 29 6
9. Mt. Zion (3-1) 18 T10
10. Stillman Valley (3-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A

1. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 96 1
2. Princeton (3) (4-0) 89 2
3. Monticello (4-0) 79 3
4. Tolono Unity (4-0) 62 4
5. Williamsville (3-1) 60 5
6. Byron (4-0) 56 6
7. Farmington (4-0) 37 7
8. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (4-0) 31 8
9. Montini (1-3) 13 9
10. Reed-Custer (4-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A

1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (4-0) 97 1
2. IC Catholic (3) (4-0) 88 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 82 3
4. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 71 4
5. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 56 6
6. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 54 7
7. Pana (4-0) 40 8
8. Rushville-Industry (4-0) 22 10
9. Knoxville (4-0) 18 NR
10. Rockridge (2-2) 6 5
(tie) Sterling Newman (2-2) 6 9

Others receiving votes: Clifton Central 5, Athens 3, Tremont 2, Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 73 T2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-1) 71 T2
4. Winchester West Central (4-0) 39 9
5. Camp Point Central (3-1) 38 6
(tie) Carrollton (3-1) 38 8
7. Fulton (3-1) 36 7
8. Abingdon (4-0) 20 NR
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 20 10
10. Forreston (3-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.

