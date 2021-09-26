 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Northwestern suspends fraternity activities amid investigation of on-campus drugging allegations

Northwestern University suspended all fraternity-related activities after reports people were drugged at an on-campus housing complex.

By Madeline Kenney
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Northwestern University suspended all fraternity-related activities for at least three weeks as the school investigates reports people were drugged at on-campus residences.

School officials received a report Saturday that a person had been drugged without consent Friday in Evanston, according to a university-issued crime alert.

The allegation came one day after Northwestern received separate but similar reports about people being drugged without consent while attending a gathering, according to another university crime alert.

Northwestern is investigating both incidences, which the school said happened at on-campus fraternity houses that are supposed to be “alcohol-free spaces.”

In light of the allegations, Northwestern banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17. That includes any events with non-members, including alumni.

“Let us be clear: The health, safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” the university said in the second crime alert.

Northwestern said it’s been in communication with Interfraternity Council leadership. Early Saturday, the council unanimously passed a resolution outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the university’s decision, according to the crime alert.

School officials encouraged anyone with information about the allegations to contact Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting of CPD officer in South Shore

Aaron Jenkins was charged with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

By Sun-Times Wire

‘Exhausted’ Odell Beckham Jr. relieved to finally return to Browns

Beckham caught five passes from Baker Mayfield for 77 yards, added 10 yards rushing and provided a glimpse of what he could mean going forward for Cleveland’s offense — a scoring threat from anywhere on the field.

By Tom Withers | AP

Halas Intrigue Episode 181: What the heck was that?

Absolutely nothing went right for the Bears in their 26-6 loss to the Browns.

By Sun-Times staff

Chicagoans stand in solidarity with Haitian migrants mistreated at Texas border

About a hundred people gathered Sunday afternoon in the Loop to demand protection for Haitian asylum seekers along with answers for the mistreatment of Black migrants at the southern border.

By Madeline Kenney

Award makes Steppenwolf’s Lois Smith the oldest actor to win a Tony

Trophies also go to "Jagged Little Pill’s" Lauren Patten and Diablo Cody, both from Chicago suburbs.

By Darel Jevens

Social media shot? Jimmy Graham retweets bad Bears offense stat

The tweet said that the Bears’ average of 1.1 yards per play against the Browns were the second-fewest by any team this century.

By Patrick Finley