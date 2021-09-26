Northwestern suspends fraternity activities amid investigation of on-campus drugging allegations

Northwestern University suspended all fraternity-related activities for at least three weeks as the school investigates reports people were drugged at on-campus residences.

School officials received a report Saturday that a person had been drugged without consent Friday in Evanston, according to a university-issued crime alert.

The allegation came one day after Northwestern received separate but similar reports about people being drugged without consent while attending a gathering, according to another university crime alert.

Northwestern is investigating both incidences, which the school said happened at on-campus fraternity houses that are supposed to be “alcohol-free spaces.”

In light of the allegations, Northwestern banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17. That includes any events with non-members, including alumni.

“Let us be clear: The health, safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” the university said in the second crime alert.

Northwestern said it’s been in communication with Interfraternity Council leadership. Early Saturday, the council unanimously passed a resolution outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the university’s decision, according to the crime alert.

School officials encouraged anyone with information about the allegations to contact Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.