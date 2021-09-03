High school football scores: Week 2

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Thursday, September 2
NONCONFERENCE
Hoopeston 26, Seneca 21
Pritzker 28, UIC Prep 8
Kelly vs. Kennedy at Rockne, canc.
Friday, September 3
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, 7
Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake South, 7
Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7
Huntley at McHenry, 7
Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, 7
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:30
Larkin at Fenton, 7:30
South Elgin at East Aurora, 7:30
Streamwood at Bartlett, 7:30
West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:30
NONCONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Lyons, 7
Antioch at Morris, 7
Arcola at Reed-Custer, 7
Batavia at Oswego, 7
Benet at Moline, 7
Bismarck-Henning at Dwight, 7
Brother Rice at Perspectives, 7:30
Canton at Marengo, 7:30
Carmel at Lake Forest, 7:30
Carver at Evergreen Park, 7
Catalyst-Maria vs. Schurz at Lane, 7:15
Chicago Academy vs. Collins at Rockne, 4:15
Chicago Military at Solorio, 7:15
Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Clemente vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4:15
Coal City at Bishop McNamara, 7
Conant at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Crane at Marine, 4:15
Crete-Monee at Plainfield North, 7
Curie at De La Salle, 7:30
Dunbar vs. Comer at Eckersall, 4:15
Eisenhower at Thornridge, 7
Elk Grove at Schaumburg, 7
Fremd at Prospect, 7
Gage Park vs. Bogan at Stagg, 4:15
Glenbard North at Naperville North, 7:30
Grant at Taft, 7:30
Grayslake Central at Mundelein, 7:30
Grayslake North at Deerfield, 7
Herscher at Rochelle, 7
Hinsdale South at Oak Park-River Forest, 7
Hoffman Estates at Rolling Meadows, 7
Hope Academy at TF North, 6
Hubbard at Maine West, 7
IC Catholic at Marian Central, 7:15
Johnsburg at Wilmington, 7
Johnson at Lindblom, 4:15
Juarez at St. Francis, 7:30
Julian vs. Ag. Science at Gately, 4:15
Kaneland at Geneva, 7:30
Kankakee at Washington, Ill., 7:30
Kelly vs. Clark at Rockne, 7:15
Kenwood at Hillcrest, 7
Lake Park at Lincoln-Way Central, 6
Lake View at Marmion, 7:30
Lakes at Highland Park, 7
Lane at TF South, 7
Leyden at Proviso West, 7
Libertyville at Evanston, 7:30
Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central, 7:30
Lincoln-Way West at Oswego East, 7
Lockport at Metea Valley, 7
Maine East at Round Lake, 7
Maine South at Warren, 7:30
Marian Catholic at Leo, 7
Metamora at LaSalle-Peru, 7
Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30
Montini at Sterling, 7
Morton at York, 7
Nazareth at Lemont, 7
Neuqua Valley at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7:30
Niles North at Niles West, 7
North Chicago at Zion-Benton, 7
Notre Dame at Fenwick, 7:30
Oak Lawn at Stagg, 7
Ottawa Marquette at Chicago Christian, 7:15
Palatine at Hersey, 7:30
Phillips at Mount Carmel, 7
Plainfield South at DeKalb, 7
Plano at Manteno, 7:30
Providence at Wheaton North, 7:30
Proviso East at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
Rauner vs. Payton at Lane, 4:15
Rich Township at Joliet Central, 7
Richards at Marist, 6
Richmond-Burton at Aurora Central, 6
Ridgewood at DePaul Prep, 7:30
Romeoville at West Aurora, 7
St. Charles North at Lake Zurich, 7:30
St. Ignatius at Bremen, 6
St. Laurence at Brooks, 7:30
St. Rita at Louisville Trinity, Ky., 6
St. Viator vs. Morgan Park at Gately, 7:15
Sandburg at Glenbrook South, 7:30
Sandwich at Geneseo, 7
Shepard at Plainfield East, 7
Simeon at Bolingbrook, 6
Steinmetz at Reavis, 6:30
Stevenson at New Trier, 7
Streator at Ottawa, 7
Sullivan at Speer, 7:15
Sycamore at Oak Forest, 7
Thornwood at Tinley Park, 7
Tilden at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7
UP-Bronzeville at Aurora Christian, 7
Waubonsie Valley at St. Charles East, 7:30
Wauconda at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15
Waukegan at Vernon Hills, 7:30
Westmont at Lisle, 7
Wheeling at Barrington, 7:30
Willowbrook at Downers Grove North, 7
Woodstock at Bartonville Limestone, 7
Woodstock North at Harvard, 7
Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 7
Saturday, September 4
NONCONFERENCE
Andrew at Thornton, noon
Argo at Bloom, noon
Bowen at Englewood STEM, 3:30
Bulls Prep vs. North Lawndale at Rockne, 4
Chicago Richards at Little Village, 10 a.m.
Downers Grove South at Glenbard West, 1:30
Elmwood Park at Walther Christian, 1
Fenger vs. Harlan at Gately, 4
Glenbrook North at St. Patrick, 5:30
Goode vs. Young at Rockne, 1
Hansberry vs. Butler at Gately, 1
Homewood-Flossmoor at Cahokia, 3
Hyde Park vs. Vocational at Eckersall, 4
Joliet Catholic at St. Louis Cardinal Ritter, Mo., 2
Lincoln Park vs. King at Eckersall, 1
Longwood vs. Roosevelt at Winnemac, 1
Mather vs. Prosser at Rockne, 7
Momence at Salt Fork, noon
Orr vs. Corliss at Gately, 7
Peotone at Farmersburg North Central, Ind., 2
Raby at Westinghouse, noon
Rochester at Loyola, 2:30
Rowe-Clark vs. Senn at Winnemac, 10 a.m.
South Shore vs. Dyett at Stagg, 4
Taylorville at St. Edward, 1
Von Steuben vs. Phoenix at Winnemac, 4
Washington at Back of the Yards, noon
Woodlawn vs. DuSable at Stagg, 1