High school football scores: Week 2

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Phoenix’s Jamon Gooden (2) blocks Back of the Yards’ Cesar Flores (27).
Phoenix’s Jamon Gooden (2) blocks Back of the Yards’ Cesar Flores (27).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Thursday, September 2

NONCONFERENCE

Hoopeston 26, Seneca 21

Pritzker 28, UIC Prep 8

Kelly vs. Kennedy at Rockne, canc.

Friday, September 3

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, 7

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake South, 7

Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7

Huntley at McHenry, 7

Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, 7

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:30

Larkin at Fenton, 7:30

South Elgin at East Aurora, 7:30

Streamwood at Bartlett, 7:30

West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Lyons, 7

Antioch at Morris, 7

Arcola at Reed-Custer, 7

Batavia at Oswego, 7

Benet at Moline, 7

Bismarck-Henning at Dwight, 7

Brother Rice at Perspectives, 7:30

Canton at Marengo, 7:30

Carmel at Lake Forest, 7:30

Carver at Evergreen Park, 7

Catalyst-Maria vs. Schurz at Lane, 7:15

Chicago Academy vs. Collins at Rockne, 4:15

Chicago Military at Solorio, 7:15

Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Clemente vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4:15

Coal City at Bishop McNamara, 7

Conant at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Crane at Marine, 4:15

Crete-Monee at Plainfield North, 7

Curie at De La Salle, 7:30

Dunbar vs. Comer at Eckersall, 4:15

Eisenhower at Thornridge, 7

Elk Grove at Schaumburg, 7

Fremd at Prospect, 7

Gage Park vs. Bogan at Stagg, 4:15

Glenbard North at Naperville North, 7:30

Grant at Taft, 7:30

Grayslake Central at Mundelein, 7:30

Grayslake North at Deerfield, 7

Herscher at Rochelle, 7

Hinsdale South at Oak Park-River Forest, 7

Hoffman Estates at Rolling Meadows, 7

Hope Academy at TF North, 6

Hubbard at Maine West, 7

IC Catholic at Marian Central, 7:15

Johnsburg at Wilmington, 7

Johnson at Lindblom, 4:15

Juarez at St. Francis, 7:30

Julian vs. Ag. Science at Gately, 4:15

Kaneland at Geneva, 7:30

Kankakee at Washington, Ill., 7:30

Kelly vs. Clark at Rockne, 7:15

Kenwood at Hillcrest, 7

Lake Park at Lincoln-Way Central, 6

Lake View at Marmion, 7:30

Lakes at Highland Park, 7

Lane at TF South, 7

Leyden at Proviso West, 7

Libertyville at Evanston, 7:30

Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central, 7:30

Lincoln-Way West at Oswego East, 7

Lockport at Metea Valley, 7

Maine East at Round Lake, 7

Maine South at Warren, 7:30

Marian Catholic at Leo, 7

Metamora at LaSalle-Peru, 7

Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30

Montini at Sterling, 7

Morton at York, 7

Nazareth at Lemont, 7

Neuqua Valley at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7:30

Niles North at Niles West, 7

North Chicago at Zion-Benton, 7

Notre Dame at Fenwick, 7:30

Oak Lawn at Stagg, 7

Ottawa Marquette at Chicago Christian, 7:15

Palatine at Hersey, 7:30

Phillips at Mount Carmel, 7

Plainfield South at DeKalb, 7

Plano at Manteno, 7:30

Providence at Wheaton North, 7:30

Proviso East at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

Rauner vs. Payton at Lane, 4:15

Rich Township at Joliet Central, 7

Richards at Marist, 6

Richmond-Burton at Aurora Central, 6

Ridgewood at DePaul Prep, 7:30

Romeoville at West Aurora, 7

St. Charles North at Lake Zurich, 7:30

St. Ignatius at Bremen, 6

St. Laurence at Brooks, 7:30

St. Rita at Louisville Trinity, Ky., 6

St. Viator vs. Morgan Park at Gately, 7:15

Sandburg at Glenbrook South, 7:30

Sandwich at Geneseo, 7

Shepard at Plainfield East, 7

Simeon at Bolingbrook, 6

Steinmetz at Reavis, 6:30

Stevenson at New Trier, 7

Streator at Ottawa, 7

Sullivan at Speer, 7:15

Sycamore at Oak Forest, 7

Thornwood at Tinley Park, 7

Tilden at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7

UP-Bronzeville at Aurora Christian, 7

Waubonsie Valley at St. Charles East, 7:30

Wauconda at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15

Waukegan at Vernon Hills, 7:30

Westmont at Lisle, 7

Wheeling at Barrington, 7:30

Willowbrook at Downers Grove North, 7

Woodstock at Bartonville Limestone, 7

Woodstock North at Harvard, 7

Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 7

Saturday, September 4

NONCONFERENCE

Andrew at Thornton, noon

Argo at Bloom, noon

Bowen at Englewood STEM, 3:30

Bulls Prep vs. North Lawndale at Rockne, 4

Chicago Richards at Little Village, 10 a.m.

Downers Grove South at Glenbard West, 1:30

Elmwood Park at Walther Christian, 1

Fenger vs. Harlan at Gately, 4

Glenbrook North at St. Patrick, 5:30

Goode vs. Young at Rockne, 1

Hansberry vs. Butler at Gately, 1

Homewood-Flossmoor at Cahokia, 3

Hyde Park vs. Vocational at Eckersall, 4

Joliet Catholic at St. Louis Cardinal Ritter, Mo., 2

Lincoln Park vs. King at Eckersall, 1

Longwood vs. Roosevelt at Winnemac, 1

Mather vs. Prosser at Rockne, 7

Momence at Salt Fork, noon

Orr vs. Corliss at Gately, 7

Peotone at Farmersburg North Central, Ind., 2

Raby at Westinghouse, noon

Rochester at Loyola, 2:30

Rowe-Clark vs. Senn at Winnemac, 10 a.m.

South Shore vs. Dyett at Stagg, 4

Taylorville at St. Edward, 1

Von Steuben vs. Phoenix at Winnemac, 4

Washington at Back of the Yards, noon

Woodlawn vs. DuSable at Stagg, 1

