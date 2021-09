A person died Friday after making contact with the third rail of the Red Line tracks on the Near South Side, fire officials said.

Chicago Fire Department officials found the person dead about 11:25 p.m. on the CTA Red Line tracks at the Roosevelt CTA station near State Street, fire officials said.

Fire officials could not provide the person’s age or gender.

Red line trains were temporarily suspended, but were running with residual delays by about 1:45 a.m., according to CTA’s Twitter account.