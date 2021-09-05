Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3

Well, that didn’t take too long.

Loyola is back on top of the Super 25. The Ramblers spent all six weeks on top of the rankings in the spring and have clearly reloaded quickly. This is a different team. There is no breakout talent like Vaughn Pemberton offensively, but the line play is very strong and the offense is as crisp and capable as last season.

I gave serious thought to Maine South and Naperville Central for the top spot. Naperville Central has the best resume in the area, with wins against Hinsdale Central and Lincoln-Way East. Maine South’s defense was an eye-opener in Gurnee on Friday night.

Brother Rice was a preseason contender for the top spot and was ranked second last week, but at this point I couldn’t elevate a team that has only played one game to number one.

Richards and Evanston drop out this week after picking up losses. Lockport and Lemont, a last-second winner against Nazareth, join the rankings.

Week 3’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (2-0) 3

Saturday vs. No. 8 St. Rita

2. Maine South (2-0) 11

Friday vs. Fremd

3. Naperville Central (2-0) 9

Friday at Novi Catholic, Mich.

4. Brother Rice (2-0) 2

Friday vs. Benet

5. Marist (2-0) 5

Friday vs. Nazareth

6. Joliet Catholic (2-0) 6

Friday vs. De La Salle

7. Mount Carmel (2-0) 7

Friday vs. Notre Dame

8. St. Rita (1-1) 8

Saturday at No. 1 Loyola

9. Wheaton North (2-0) 10

Friday at No. 15 Batavia

10. Warren (1-1) 1

Friday at Zion-Benton

11. Lincoln-Way East (1-1) 3

Friday vs. Stagg

12. Cary-Grove (2-0) 12

Friday vs. Crystal Lake Central

13. Glenbard West (2-0) 13

Friday at Oak Park

14. Neuqua Valley (2-0) 14

Friday at St. Louis St. Mary’s, Mo.

15. Batavia (2-0) 15

Friday vs. No. 9 Wheaton North

16. Hersey (2-0) 16

Friday at Maine East

17. Fenwick (2-0) 17

Friday vs. Providence

18. St. Charles North (2-0) 19

Friday at No. 25 Wheaton Warrenville South

19. Bolingbrook (2-0) 20

Friday vs. Lincoln-Way West

20. Oswego East (2-0) 23

Friday vs. Plainfield East

21. New Trier (2-0) 24

Friday vs. Barrington

22. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 25

Friday vs. Lincoln-Way Central

23. Lockport (2-0) NR

Friday vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

24. Lemont (2-0) NR

Friday at Shepard

25. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1) 18

Friday vs. No. 18 St. Charles North