Six players with ties to the Sky named to WNBA’s ‘W25’ list

The WNBA continued celebrating its 25th season with the announcement of “The W25”, a collection of the league's most influential players that includes six players with ties to the Chicago Sky.

Swin Cash (2012-2013), Sylvia Fowles (2008-2014), Elena Delle Donne (2013-2016), Candace Parker, Ticha Penicheiro (2012) and Cappie Pondexter (2015-2017) all were named to the list honoring 25 of the WNBA’s most skilled players.

“Growing up, I was part of that first generation that started at 11 and was able to aspire to play in the WNBA,” Candace Parker said ahead of the Sky’s Sunday game against the Las Vegas Aces. “I know a lot of people that are on this list and a lot that aren’t who shaped me and who I am.”

Parker’s illustrious career began by winning rookie of the year and MVP in 2008 after being selected first overall in the WNBA draft. She became the WNBA Finals MVP in 2016, leading the Sparks to a championship. Parker is a nine-time All-WNBA pick, six-time All-Star and three-time league rebounding leader. She is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Fowles, taken with the second overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft, is the league’s career leader in total rebounds and defensive boards. After leaving the Sky in 2014, she won two championships and two Finals MVPs with the Lynx.

The list of 25 includes 10 current players; 15 are retired.

Next up for the league’s continued celebration of the historic 25th season is the first-ever “Vote for the GOAT” programming. Beginning at 4 p.m. today, fans can vote for the member of “The W25” they believe is the greatest of all time. Fans can vote using the hastag #WNBAGoatVote on Twitter, on WNBA.com or on the WNBA App. Voting concludes Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The GOAT, as selected by the fans, will be unveiled during the WNBA Finals.

“I’m hoping that this [list] will shape the next 25 years,” Parker said.

The W25’s full list of names:

Sue Bird

Tina Charles

Elena Delle Donne

Sylvia Fowles

Brittney Griner

Angel McCoughtry

Nneka Ogwumike

Candace Parker

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

Seimone Augustus

Swin Cash

Tamika Catchings

Cynthia Cooper

Yolanda Griffith

Becky Hammon

Lauren Jackson

Lisa Leslie

Maya Moore

Ticha Penicheiro

Cappie Pondexter

Katie Smith

Sheryl Swoopes

Tina Thompson

Lindsay Whalen