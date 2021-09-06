 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Authorities identify man killed in West Garfield Park shooting on Labor Day

The man was shot in a car Monday morning in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, police say.

By David Struett Updated
Sun-Times file

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle on Labor Day in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Don Gaston, 50, was shot in a car around 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was struck several times in his body, arm, head and mouth, and crashed his car into a fixed object, Chicago police said. He died at the scene.

Police reported no arrest.

At least 66 other people were shot in Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Biden to require federal workers to get COVID-19 shot

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

By Associated Press

Authorities release name of man killed in Lawndale shooting over Labor Day weekend

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Casting himself as an ‘outsider,’ California venture capitalist Sullivan enters GOP race to unseat Pritzker

In a campaign video, Illinois native Jesse Sullivan, founder of Alter Global in San Francisco, stresses his roots growing up in central Illinois and the values he learned in "the Land of Lincoln."

By Sun-Times Staff Report

Authorities identify man killed in double shooting at outdoor gathering in Back of the Yards

The two were shot Aug. 29 outside in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

In praise of bluegills: A pair of ‘gills share Fish of the Week honors

Laura Hiestand and Brian Athern share Fish of the Week honors with beautiful bluegills.

By Dale Bowman

Man charged with murder in Labor Day weekend shooting in South Shore

Peter Jackson Jr. was one of six people killed in gun violence in Chicago over the holiday weekend. At least 61 others were wounded.

By David Struett