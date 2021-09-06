Authorities identify man killed in West Garfield Park shooting on Labor Day

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle on Labor Day in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Don Gaston, 50, was shot in a car around 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was struck several times in his body, arm, head and mouth, and crashed his car into a fixed object, Chicago police said. He died at the scene.

Police reported no arrest.

At least 66 other people were shot in Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.