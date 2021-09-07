 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City loan eases path for Lawson House renovation

The work at the former YMCA at 30 W. Chicago Ave. gets backing from a City Council committee,

By David Roeder
The former Lawson House YMCA at 30 W. Chicago Ave.
Sun-Times file

A $122 million project to modernize apartments for low-income renters at the former Lawson House YMCA, 30 W. Chicago Ave., won crucial support from aldermen Tuesday.

The City Council’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate approved a city loan of up to $17.59 million to back the top-to-bottom renovation of the Art Deco building. Its 583 units had made it the city’s largest site for single-room occupancy apartments.

The project by Holsten Real Estate Development will lower that number to 406 units while bringing them to today’s standards, which call for private kitchens and bathrooms in each apartment. The building’s mechanicals will be replaced and all units will get air conditioning, Housing Department officials said.

The loan from the city’s multifamily program funds will be interest-free and join financing from numerous sources, including a $79.38 million bridge loan from Chase Bank and a $17.2 million loan from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Other funds are coming from syndicating low-income housing tax credits and about $12.4 million in tax credits for historic preservation.

The ordinance authorizing the city loan was sponsored by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Committee members passed it unanimously. The chairman, Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) said it will be brought before the full council Sept. 14.

The work by developer Peter Holsten has been planned for years. The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago sold him Lawson House in 2014 for $1 with the agreement that it would continue to provide low-income housing.

The building’s entrance will be moved from Chicago Avenue to Dearborn Street, according to city documents, and its historic gymnasium will become a fitness center.

City officials said the construction is expected to take about 30 months. Current tenants would be located to suitable housing and given preference when the building is ready to be reoccupied.

Holsten could not be reached for comment. His prior work as one of the city’s leading affordable-housing developers include mixed-income housing on the old Cabrini-Green property.

Lawson House dates from 1931, city officials said, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built with a gift to the YMCA from Victor Lawson, publisher of the Chicago Daily News, and opened as a full-service hotel, with social services that helped people get through the Great Depression. It shifted to housing after World War II.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Board of Review candidates spar over ‘cowards’ tweet about Afghanistan withdrawal

Ald. George Cardenas called it "shameful" for his rival to "disrespect the men and women who serve our country unconditionally." But Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Tammy Wendt said she was talking about the "cowardly administration who made the decision to abandon the Afghan people and Americans that were left behind."

By Rachel Hinton

Man critically shot in South Austin

The incident occurred in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago has already seen more murders and shootings this year than all of 2019. Violence up in most neighborhoods targeted by city.

Labor Day weekend shootings punctuated the end of a violent summer in a violent year.

By Sophie Sherry

Angry QAnon backers want hospital to treat supporter’s COVID-19 with unapproved drug

QAnon supporters have in recent days targeted Amita Resurrection Medical Center with a protest and a flood of phone calls demanding that doctors give a hospitalized ally ivermectin.

By Tom Schuba

Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: The hope of lakefront kings, inland bass, crappie and walleye

The hope of Chinook on shore around southern Lake Michigan leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; but there are bass, crappie and walleye reports on inland waters, too.

By Dale Bowman

Don’t use ivermectin to treat COVID-19, doctors, experts warn

Health officials have seen a surge in prescriptions for ivermectin — and increases in reported overdoses. But there’s little evidence the anti-parasitic drug can help with COVID-19 — and it may have harmful side effects.

By Matthew Perrone | AP Health Writer