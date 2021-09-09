Associated Press Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
1. Naperville Central (3) (2-0) 74 4
2. Maine South (3) (2-0) 72 5
3. Marist (2) (2-0) 68 3
4. Warren (1-1) 45 1
5. Neuqua Valley (2-0) 42 6
6. Lincoln-Way East (1-1) 41 2
(tie) Glenbard West (2-0) 41 7
8. Bolingbrook (2-0) 23 8
9. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 15 10
10. Hinsdale Central (1-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Lockport 4, O’Fallon 4, Oswego East 4, South Elgin 1, New Trier 1.
Class 7A
1. Loyola (8) (2-0) 89 2
2. Mount Carmel (1) (2-0) 81 1
3. Brother Rice (2-0) 69 3
4. St. Rita (1-1) 58 6
5. Wheaton North (1-1) 56 4
6. St. Charles North (2-0) 43 5
7. Batavia (2-0) 41 7
8. Hersey (2-0) 24 10
9. Prospect (2-0) 14 T8
10. Pekin (2-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Normal 5, Buffalo Grove 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Hononegah 1.
Class 6A
1. Cary-Grove (9) (2-0) 90 1
2. Kankakee (2-0) 72 6
3. Crete-Monee (1-1) 66 2
4. Lemont (2-0) 56 9
5. Springfield (2-0) 48 7
6. Crystal Lake Central (2-0) 43 8
7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2-0) 31 NR
8. Washington (1-1) 18 3
9. Lake Forest (1-1) 15 4
10. Kenwood (2-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 9, Rockford Boylan 8, Simeon 6, Vernon Hills 5, Benet 5, Richards 4, Carmel 3, Belvidere North 2, Wauconda 1, Chatham Glenwood 1.
Class 5A
1. East St. Louis (7) (2-0) 79 1
2. Rochester (1) (1-1) 71 2
3. Fenwick (2-0) 60 6
4. Providence (1-1) 36 4
5. Marion (2-0) 35 8
6. Mascoutah (2-0) 33 10
7. Peoria (1-1) 25 3
8. Sycamore (1-1) 23 9
9. Morris (2-0) 19 NR
10. Metamora (2-0) 14 NR
(tie) Glenbard South (2-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling 11, Morgan Park 7, Marmion 5, Mahomet-Seymour 4, Nazareth 2, Decatur MacArthur 2.
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic (9) (2-0) 90 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-0) 80 2
3. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 70 3
4. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) 60 4
5. St. Francis (1-1) 56 6
6. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 38 5
7. Mt. Zion (2-0) 31 8
8. Coal City (1-1) 22 9
9. Murphysboro (2-0) 17 10
10. Phillips (0-2) 12 7
Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 8, Stillman Valley 4, Harrisburg 3, Cahokia 2, Dixon 1, Taylorville 1.
Class 3A
1. Wilmington (4) (2-0) 75 1
2. Princeton (4) (2-0) 71 2
3. Monticello (2-0) 61 3
4. Tolono Unity (2-0) 45 4
5. Williamsville (1-1) 41 5
6. Montini (1-1) 40 T9
7. Byron (2-0) 33 6
8. Farmington (2-0) 31 7
9. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 21 T9
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 5, Nashville 3, Durand 2, Peotone 1, Carlinville 1, Wheaton Academy 1.
Class 2A
1. Decatur St. Teresa (5) (2-0) 75 1
2. IC Catholic (3) (2-0) 71 3
3. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) 68 2
4. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 53 4
5. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 38 6
6. Bismarck-Henning (2-0) 36 T7
(tie) Rockridge (1-1) 36 9
8. Pana (2-0) 23 10
9. Sterling Newman (1-1) 14 5
10. Rushville-Industry (2-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Tremont 5, Clifton Central 3, Knoxville 3, Athens 1.
Class 1A
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (3) (2-0) 75 T1
2. Lena-Winslow (5) (2-0) 73 T1
3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (2-0) 53 3
4. Fulton (2-0) 45 T4
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-0) 45 T4
6. Cumberland (2-0) 37 8
7. Aurora Christian (2-0) 33 T9
8. Camp Point Central (2-0) 25 T9
9. Carrollton (1-1) 15 NR
10. St. Bede (2-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Winchester West Central 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Tuscola 5, Forreston 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Galena 2, Ottawa Marquette 2, Hope Academy 1.