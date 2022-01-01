New Year’s Eve fireworks show dazzles

Chicagoans eager to welcome in 2022 — or maybe just happy to bid goodbye to 2021 — gathered downtown and in front of their televisions to enjoy a massive fireworks show that kicked off at midnight.

The massive fireworks display was launched from five bridges and two other points along the Chicago River. The show spread along a mile-and-a-half stretch of the river and lakefront allowing people to space out to watch it outside, though it also was broadcast on several local TV stations.

Others gathered at Navy Pier to enjoy the view of the fireworks from there and to attend other New Year’s festivities at the pier.

Some streets and bridges were closed due to the fireworks, as were parts of the Downtown Riverwalk.