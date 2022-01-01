 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

New Year’s Eve fireworks show dazzles

The massive fireworks display was launched from five bridges and two other points along the Chicago River.

By Sun-Times Staff Report
Fireworks display along the Chicago River, Jan. 1, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicagoans eager to welcome in 2022 — or maybe just happy to bid goodbye to 2021 — gathered downtown and in front of their televisions to enjoy a massive fireworks show that kicked off at midnight.

The massive fireworks display was launched from five bridges and two other points along the Chicago River. The show spread along a mile-and-a-half stretch of the river and lakefront allowing people to space out to watch it outside, though it also was broadcast on several local TV stations.

Others gathered at Navy Pier to enjoy the view of the fireworks from there and to attend other New Year’s festivities at the pier.

Some streets and bridges were closed due to the fireworks, as were parts of the Downtown Riverwalk.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Deep differences loom as US, Russia head into talks on Ukraine

Biden on Friday told reporters that he advised Putin when they spoke by phone a day earlier that the upcoming talks could only work if the Russian leader "deescalated, not escalated, the situation" in the days ahead.

By Associated Press

Shooting at Mall of America: 2 wounded, gunman at large

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the mall. One man was shot in the leg and another person was grazed, police said. Shoppers ran fled and the mall was evacuated. The lockdown ended after about 45 minutes.

By Associated Press

Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia blasts No. 2 Michigan in CFP semifinal

Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating Michigan 34-11.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Over 500 Colorado homes feared lost in fire: ‘So many memories’

Residents driven from their neighborhoods by a terrifying, wind-whipped wildfire got their first, heartbreaking look at the damage the morning after, while others could only wait and wonder whether their homes were among those lost.

By Associated Press

Man fatally shot in Gresham

The man, 18, was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire