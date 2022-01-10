 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies at 78

By Associated Press
Andrew Dalton and Brian Melley
This Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 photo, released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows Robert Durst, the eccentric New York real estate, who was sentenced in October, 2021 to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
LOS ANGELES — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

