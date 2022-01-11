 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bonnaroo music fest returning, headliners announced

Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, the Chicks among the artists scheduled to perform.

By Associated Press
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019, in New York City.
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center on March 29, 2019, in New York City.
Getty Images For The Rock and Roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is set to return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather.

The lineup for the June 16-19 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was released Tuesday and also includes The Chicks, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Flume and Illenium.

Last year’s festival was set to go on with extra COVID-19 precautions in place for fans, but heavy rains from Hurricane Ida left the grounds unsafe for driving or camping. The festival takes place on a former farm in rural Tennessee about an hour southeast of Nashville. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Other artists on the lineup include Bleachers, Lord Huron, Disclosure, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Porter Robinson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Herbie Hancock.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities gets a $1.15 billion infusion

Sequoia Capital and Paradigm get minority stakes in the market maker in a deal that could push the Chicago billionaire toward cryptocurrency investments.

By David Roeder

Haymarket Center sues Itasca after village doesn’t approve DuPage treatment center

Chicago’s largest nonprofit mental health and substance abuse treatment center alleges Itasca officials and some residents were "intentionally discriminatory" when they thwarted its expansion efforts into the northwest suburb.

By Madeline Kenney

Mother charged with 6-year-old son’s death had lost custody of her children in 2014

Jannie Perry, 38, regained custody of her children in 2017 after a court order, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

By Sun-Times Wire

City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Mount Carmel’s unbeaten start, Joliet West’s new threat, Hoffman Estates emerges

Mount Carmel, fresh off winning the Pekin Holiday Tournament in late December, is 16-0 and again led by a talented young guard.

By Joe Henricksen

High school basketball schedule for Jan. 11-Jan. 17

The full schedule for the next seven days.

By Jack Gleason

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

The quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

By Martin Crutsinger | AP Economics Writer