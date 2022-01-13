 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Los Angeles police investigating Ye after battery complaint

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

By Associated Press
Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2020.
Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2020.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

His ex Kim Kardashian West and their four children — North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2 — all bear his former surname. Kardashian West didn’t change her last name back to Kardashian when she filed for divorce in February.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Bears interview two GM candidates

The Bears spoke to Champ Kelly, their own assistant director of player personnel, on Thursday.

By Patrick Finley

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Teen accused of shooting, injuring friend in front of family at Garfield Park home

The victim’s grandmother, mother and sister were in other rooms when they heard the initial gunshots, prosecutors said. The family then saw Donte Johnson shoot the victim until his gun jammed, prosecutors said.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Little progress made after MLB, MLBPA resume labor talks

The discussions Thursday were the first on core economic issues following a 42-day gap, and MLB made proposals it hoped would at least start to generate momentum.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Justin Fields will give Bears’ new GM a head start

Ryan Pace jettisoned the most productive pieces he inherited in 2015-16 — Cutler, Marshall, Bennett, Forte and Jeffery. The next GM will have Fields, and a few other building blocks.

By Mark Potash

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 13, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore