 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

US Rep. John Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

The congressman from Camillus in central New York said in a statement sent to news organizations that he will not run for a fifth term “so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.”

By Associated Press
Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 22, 2020. Katko, who was one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has announced that he will not seek reelection this year.
Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 22, 2020. Katko, who was one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has announced that he will not seek reelection this year.
AP

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. John Katko, who was one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection this year.

The congressman from Camillus in central New York said in a statement sent to news organizations that he will not run for a fifth term “so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.”

Kakto faced a backlash from Republicans after voting to impeach Trump. He faced at least one primary challenger in his district.

Katko, a former federal prosecutor, represented a battleground district.

He’s the 12th House Republican to announce they’re not seeking reelection in 2022 and the third to decide not to seek another term after voting to impeach Trump in January 2021 over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Boris Johnson’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

Farewell parties for Johnson’s departing spin doctor and another staffer, complete with late-night drinking and dancing, took place on April 16, 2021, the night before Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at her husband’s funeral because of social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

By Associated Press

Breaking down the Bears’ big week

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ firings — and hiring search — toward the end of one of the most significant weeks in recent franchise history:

By Patrick Finley

Member of U.S. Navy critically wounded, 3-year-old daughter grazed in the head in Chatham: ‘Something’s really wrong’

"To shoot in that car, you know kids [are] in there, you have to be a demonic soul," Shenell Griffin said after her son and granddaughter were shot in the 7900 block of South King Drive.

By Tom Schuba and Jermaine Nolen

City official gets slap on wrist for botched implosion that left Little Village covered in dust

An investigation by the city’s watchdog recommended one official be fired and two others disciplined for 2020 debacle.

By Brett Chase

Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s top games

An important slate of conference matchups highlights this weekend’s slate of games.

By Joe Henricksen

Man charged in double homicide at West Side convenience store last spring

Anthony Roldan, 18, opened fire when an argument spilled into the parking lot of the store in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue on May 21, police said.

By David Struett