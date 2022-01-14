Friday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Friday, January 14, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
De La Salle at Loyola, 7:00
Marmion at Leo, 7:00
Montini at St. Rita, 7:15
Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at DePaul, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Mount Carmel, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Maine West at Highland Park, 7:00
Niles North at Maine East, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Deerfield, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Niles West, 7:00
Glenbrook South at Evanston, 7:00
Maine South at New Trier, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00
Northtown at Ellison, 7:00
Walther Christian at Cristo Rey, 6:30
DU PAGE VALLEY
Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 7:00
Marist at St. Patrick, 7:00
Notre Dame at Marian Central, 7:00
St. Viator at Carmel, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at McHenry, 7:30
Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30
Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7:30
Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7:30
Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Lisle at Coal City, 6:45
Manteno at Herscher, 7:00
Peotone at Wilmington, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Francis Parker, PPD
Latin at North Shore, 6:00
University High at Elgin Academy, PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00
Ottawa at Plano, 7:00
Sandwich at Kaneland, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Waldorf at Lycee Francais, 5:30
LITTLE TEN
Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 7:00
Indian Creek at Somonauk, 7:00
LaMoille at Serena. 7:00
Leland at Newark, 7:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30
IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Timothy Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Elmwood Park at Aurora Central, 6:30
Ridgewood at McNamara, 7:30
St. Edward at Westmont, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Elk Grove at Wheeling, 7:30
Hersey at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Conant at Barrington, 7:30
Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 7:30
Schaumburg at Fremd, 7:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Warren, 7:00
Libertyville at Stevenson, 7:00
Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Mundelein, 1-19 PPD
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Mooseheart, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Farragut at Schurz, 5:00
Lane at Lincoln Park, 5:00
Marshall at Clark, 5:00
North Lawndale at Westinghouse, 5:00
Young at Orr, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
King at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Mather at Northside, 5:00
Prosser at Lake View, 5:00
Senn at Sullivan, 5:00
Uplift at Taft, 7:00
Von Steuben at Foreman, 6:15
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Collins at Austin, 5:00
Jones at Clemente, 6:30
Legal Prep at Payton, 6:30
Perspectives-MSA at Wells, 5:00
Raby at Crane, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Chicago Math & Science at Amundsen, 5:00
Marine at Disney, 5:00
North Grand at Steinmetz, 5:00
Rickover at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Roosevelt st ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Manley, 5:)0
Chicago Tech at Phoenix, 6:30
Juarez at Kelvyn Park, 6:30
Spry at Dpouglass, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Momence, 7:00
Clifton Central at Grant Park, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Grace Christian, 7:00
St. Anne at Donovan, 7:00
Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 1-24 PPD
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bremen at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30
Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, PPD
Oak Forest at Tinley Park, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Richards at Eisenhower, 6:30
Shepard at Argo, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Rich, 7:30
Thornwood at Thornton, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Joliet West at Oswego East, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 6:30
Plainfield East at Minooka, 6:30
Plainfield South at Oswego, 6:30
Romeoville at Plainfield North, PPD
West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:00
TRI-COUNTY
Midland at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Putnam County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30
Seneca at Marquette, 7:30
Woodland at Dwight, PPD
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Bartlett, 7:00
Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00
Fenton at Glenbard East, 7:00
Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00
West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Leyden at Willowbrook, 7:30
Morton at Proviso East, 6:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
York at Downers Grove North, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Chesterton Holy Family at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:45
Christian Life at Faith Christian, 7:30
DRW at Fenwick, 6:00
Geneva at Belvidere North, 7:00
Hinsdale Central at St. Charles North, 7:15
Mendota at Rock Falls, 7:00
Noble Street at Holy Trinity, 7:00
Oregon at Amboy, 2-14 PPD
Proviso West at Downers Grove South, 7:00
Rauner at CPSA, 4:30
Richmond-Burton at Byron, 7:00
UC-Woodlawn at Holy Trinity, 5:00
Westlake Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
Young vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 7:30