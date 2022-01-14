 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Kenwood’s Rashard Anderson (11) grabs a rebound and comes down hard as the Broncos play Curie.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Friday, January 14, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at Loyola, 7:00

Marmion at Leo, 7:00

Montini at St. Rita, 7:15

Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at DePaul, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Mount Carmel, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine West at Highland Park, 7:00

Niles North at Maine East, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Deerfield, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Niles West, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Evanston, 7:00

Maine South at New Trier, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00

Northtown at Ellison, 7:00

Walther Christian at Cristo Rey, 6:30

DU PAGE VALLEY

Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 7:00

Marist at St. Patrick, 7:00

Notre Dame at Marian Central, 7:00

St. Viator at Carmel, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at McHenry, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7:30

Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7:30

Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Lisle at Coal City, 6:45

Manteno at Herscher, 7:00

Peotone at Wilmington, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Francis Parker, PPD

Latin at North Shore, 6:00

University High at Elgin Academy, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00

Ottawa at Plano, 7:00

Sandwich at Kaneland, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Waldorf at Lycee Francais, 5:30

LITTLE TEN

Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 7:00

Indian Creek at Somonauk, 7:00

LaMoille at Serena. 7:00

Leland at Newark, 7:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30

IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Timothy Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Elmwood Park at Aurora Central, 6:30

Ridgewood at McNamara, 7:30

St. Edward at Westmont, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Wheeling, 7:30

Hersey at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Conant at Barrington, 7:30

Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 7:30

Schaumburg at Fremd, 7:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Warren, 7:00

Libertyville at Stevenson, 7:00

Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Mundelein, 1-19 PPD

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Mooseheart, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Farragut at Schurz, 5:00

Lane at Lincoln Park, 5:00

Marshall at Clark, 5:00

North Lawndale at Westinghouse, 5:00

Young at Orr, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

King at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Mather at Northside, 5:00

Prosser at Lake View, 5:00

Senn at Sullivan, 5:00

Uplift at Taft, 7:00

Von Steuben at Foreman, 6:15

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Collins at Austin, 5:00

Jones at Clemente, 6:30

Legal Prep at Payton, 6:30

Perspectives-MSA at Wells, 5:00

Raby at Crane, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Chicago Math & Science at Amundsen, 5:00

Marine at Disney, 5:00

North Grand at Steinmetz, 5:00

Rickover at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Roosevelt st ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Manley, 5:)0

Chicago Tech at Phoenix, 6:30

Juarez at Kelvyn Park, 6:30

Spry at Dpouglass, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Momence, 7:00

Clifton Central at Grant Park, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Grace Christian, 7:00

St. Anne at Donovan, 7:00

Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 1-24 PPD

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bremen at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, PPD

Oak Forest at Tinley Park, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Richards at Eisenhower, 6:30

Shepard at Argo, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Rich, 7:30

Thornwood at Thornton, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet West at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 6:30

Plainfield East at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield South at Oswego, 6:30

Romeoville at Plainfield North, PPD

West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:00

TRI-COUNTY

Midland at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Putnam County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

Seneca at Marquette, 7:30

Woodland at Dwight, PPD

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Bartlett, 7:00

Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00

Fenton at Glenbard East, 7:00

Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00

West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Leyden at Willowbrook, 7:30

Morton at Proviso East, 6:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

York at Downers Grove North, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Chesterton Holy Family at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:45

Christian Life at Faith Christian, 7:30

DRW at Fenwick, 6:00

Geneva at Belvidere North, 7:00

Hinsdale Central at St. Charles North, 7:15

Mendota at Rock Falls, 7:00

Noble Street at Holy Trinity, 7:00

Oregon at Amboy, 2-14 PPD

Proviso West at Downers Grove South, 7:00

Rauner at CPSA, 4:30

Richmond-Burton at Byron, 7:00

UC-Woodlawn at Holy Trinity, 5:00

Westlake Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

Young vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 7:30

