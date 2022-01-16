 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Phillips grad Jahleel Billingsley transfers to Texas

The former Phillips star, who entered the portal after Alabama lost to Georgia in the national championship game, announced Sunday on Instagram he’s transferring to Texas.

By Mike Clark
Georgia’s William Poole breaks up a pass intended for Alabama’s Jahleel Billingsley during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game.
AP Photos

Jahleel Billingsley’s time in the NCAA transfer portal was brief.

The junior tight end will be reunited with former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who is the Longhorns’ head coach.

Billingsley had a breakout season under Sarkisian’s watch as a sophomore in 2020, catching 18 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. In a 52-24 win over Ohio State in the national championship game, Billingsley had two catches for 27 yards.

He lost the starting tight end job to Cameron Latu in 2021 and finished with 17 catches for 256 yards and three TDs.

Billingsley also will be rejoining Jeff Banks, his former position coach at Alabama who is now assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/tight ends coach at Texas.

In three seasons at Alabama, Billingsley had 37 catches for 559 yards and six touchdowns. According to the Alabama sports information department, he was the Crimson Tide’s first player from Illinois since Young’s Micah Johnson in 1997.

