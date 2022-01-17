 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
North Lawndale’s Damarion Wyatt (2) shoots the ball as Lincoln Park’s Jalen Calloway (2) blocks.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Monday, January 17, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Mount Carmel at Providence, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

King at Dunbar, 2:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Jones at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 2:30

Payton at Collins, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bowen at Crane, 1:00

Byron at Sycamore, 7:00

Conant at Glenbrook South, 1:30

Earlville at Midland, 7:00

Hersey at St. Charles East, 3:00

Hoffman Estates at Vernon Hills, 2:30

Home Run Kids at Ida Crown, 7:45

Illinois Lutheran at Calumet Christian (IN), 1:15

Johnsburg (JV) at Westlake Christian, 7:00

Loyola at Evanston, 6:00

Oak Forest at St. Rita, 6:30

Peoria Christian at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Princeville at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Raby at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30

St. Laurence at Romeoville, 6:30

UIC at Phoenix, 5:00

Woodstock at Belvidere, 4:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Woodstock North vs. Marian Central, 9:00a

Wheaton North vs. DeKalb, 10:30

Burlington Central vs. Lyons, 12:00

CRISTO REY

Urban Prep-West vs. Cristo Rey

DEERFIELD

Northside vs. Mather, 4:30

Notre Dame vs. Grayslake Central, 4:30

Lake Forest vs. Deerfield, 6:00

Lemont vs. St. Patrick, 6:00

FENWICK

Fenwick vs. Glenbard West, 1:00

New Trier vs. Bolingbrook, 2:30

GENEVA

Elk Grove vs. Prairie Ridge, 10:30

Yorkville vs. Montini, 12:00

Stevenson vs. St. Charles North, 1:30

Hampshire vs. Lake Park, 3:00

West Aurora vs. Marist, 4:30

York vs. Neuqua Valley, 6:00

Downers Grove South vs. Geneva, 7:30

HYDE PARK

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Plainfield Central, 10:30

Urbana vs. Hammond Central, 12:15

DePaul vs. Milwaukee Science, 1:45

Metamora vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 3:15

Joliet West vs. Morgan Park, 4:45

Hyde Park vs. Lincoln Park, 6:15

JEFFERSON

Byron vs. Jefferson, 9:00a

Guilford vs. Normal, 10:30

Jefferson vs. Thornton Fr. South, 12:00

Batavia vs. Bogan, 1:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Guilford, 3:00

Harlem vs. Batavia, 4:30

Bogan vs. Boylan, 6:00

Rockford Lutheran vs. Harlem, 7:30

LAKES

Waukegan vs. Grayslake North, 10:00

Nazareth vs. St. Viator, 11:30

Lakes vs. Highland Park, 1:00

Naperville Central vs. Fremd, 2:30

LAKE ZURICH

Lake Zurich vs. Round Lake, 10:00

Palatine vs. Buffalo Grove, 1:00

Linblom vs. Glenbrook North, 11:30

Willowbrook vs. Libertyville, 2:30

MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH

at Maine South

Maine South vs. Schurz, 11:00

Maine East vs. Perspectives-Lead, 12:30

at Maine East

Maine South vs. Perspectives-Lead, 4:00

Maine East vs. Schurz, 5:30

MOLINE

Marian Catholic vs. Limestone, 11:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Rock Island, 12:30

Moline vs. Riverdale, 2:00

Carmel vs. Alleman, 3:30

Waubonsie Valley vs. Rockridge, 5:00

NILES NORTH

Latin vs. Niles North, 11:00

Niles West vs. Lake View, 12:30

Niles West vs. Latin, 2:30

Lake View vs. Niles North, 4:00

PECATONICA

Durand vs. Polo, 3:00

Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Pecatonica, 4:30

Eastland vs. Galena, 6:00

Scales Mound vs. East Dubuque, 7:30

SOUTH BELOIT

Alden-Hebron vs. Forreston, 9:00a

South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30

Stillman Valley vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 12:00

North Boone vs. Harvest Christian, 1:30

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MA)

Young vs. Christ the King (NY), 9:00a

STERLING

Sterling vs. Christ the King, 11:00

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Plainfield South vs. Metea Valley, 9:30a

Joliet Central vs. Naperville North, 9:30a

Warren vs. Huntley, 11:00

Lockport vs. Glenbard North, 11:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Rockford East, 12:30

St. Francis vs. Benet, 2:00

Metea Valley vs. Joliet Central, 12:30

Naperville North vs. Plainfield South, 2:00

7th Place, 3:30

5th Place, 3:30

3rd Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

