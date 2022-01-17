Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Monday, January 17, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Mount Carmel at Providence, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
King at Dunbar, 2:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Jones at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 2:30
Payton at Collins, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bowen at Crane, 1:00
Byron at Sycamore, 7:00
Conant at Glenbrook South, 1:30
Earlville at Midland, 7:00
Hersey at St. Charles East, 3:00
Hoffman Estates at Vernon Hills, 2:30
Home Run Kids at Ida Crown, 7:45
Illinois Lutheran at Calumet Christian (IN), 1:15
Johnsburg (JV) at Westlake Christian, 7:00
Loyola at Evanston, 6:00
Oak Forest at St. Rita, 6:30
Peoria Christian at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Princeville at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Raby at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30
St. Laurence at Romeoville, 6:30
UIC at Phoenix, 5:00
Woodstock at Belvidere, 4:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Woodstock North vs. Marian Central, 9:00a
Wheaton North vs. DeKalb, 10:30
Burlington Central vs. Lyons, 12:00
CRISTO REY
Urban Prep-West vs. Cristo Rey
DEERFIELD
Northside vs. Mather, 4:30
Notre Dame vs. Grayslake Central, 4:30
Lake Forest vs. Deerfield, 6:00
Lemont vs. St. Patrick, 6:00
FENWICK
Fenwick vs. Glenbard West, 1:00
New Trier vs. Bolingbrook, 2:30
GENEVA
Elk Grove vs. Prairie Ridge, 10:30
Yorkville vs. Montini, 12:00
Stevenson vs. St. Charles North, 1:30
Hampshire vs. Lake Park, 3:00
West Aurora vs. Marist, 4:30
York vs. Neuqua Valley, 6:00
Downers Grove South vs. Geneva, 7:30
HYDE PARK
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Plainfield Central, 10:30
Urbana vs. Hammond Central, 12:15
DePaul vs. Milwaukee Science, 1:45
Metamora vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 3:15
Joliet West vs. Morgan Park, 4:45
Hyde Park vs. Lincoln Park, 6:15
JEFFERSON
Byron vs. Jefferson, 9:00a
Guilford vs. Normal, 10:30
Jefferson vs. Thornton Fr. South, 12:00
Batavia vs. Bogan, 1:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Guilford, 3:00
Harlem vs. Batavia, 4:30
Bogan vs. Boylan, 6:00
Rockford Lutheran vs. Harlem, 7:30
LAKES
Waukegan vs. Grayslake North, 10:00
Nazareth vs. St. Viator, 11:30
Lakes vs. Highland Park, 1:00
Naperville Central vs. Fremd, 2:30
LAKE ZURICH
Lake Zurich vs. Round Lake, 10:00
Palatine vs. Buffalo Grove, 1:00
Linblom vs. Glenbrook North, 11:30
Willowbrook vs. Libertyville, 2:30
MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH
at Maine South
Maine South vs. Schurz, 11:00
Maine East vs. Perspectives-Lead, 12:30
at Maine East
Maine South vs. Perspectives-Lead, 4:00
Maine East vs. Schurz, 5:30
MOLINE
Marian Catholic vs. Limestone, 11:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Rock Island, 12:30
Moline vs. Riverdale, 2:00
Carmel vs. Alleman, 3:30
Waubonsie Valley vs. Rockridge, 5:00
NILES NORTH
Latin vs. Niles North, 11:00
Niles West vs. Lake View, 12:30
Niles West vs. Latin, 2:30
Lake View vs. Niles North, 4:00
PECATONICA
Durand vs. Polo, 3:00
Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Pecatonica, 4:30
Eastland vs. Galena, 6:00
Scales Mound vs. East Dubuque, 7:30
SOUTH BELOIT
Alden-Hebron vs. Forreston, 9:00a
South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30
Stillman Valley vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 12:00
North Boone vs. Harvest Christian, 1:30
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MA)
Young vs. Christ the King (NY), 9:00a
STERLING
Sterling vs. Christ the King, 11:00
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Plainfield South vs. Metea Valley, 9:30a
Joliet Central vs. Naperville North, 9:30a
Warren vs. Huntley, 11:00
Lockport vs. Glenbard North, 11:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Rockford East, 12:30
St. Francis vs. Benet, 2:00
Metea Valley vs. Joliet Central, 12:30
Naperville North vs. Plainfield South, 2:00
7th Place, 3:30
5th Place, 3:30
3rd Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30