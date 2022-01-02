 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teams honor John Madden with tributes, moments of silence

The first NFL Sunday after Madden’s death included several tributes to the football icon. 

By USA TODAY SPORTS
The Ravens’ Tyus Bowser kneels in the end zone before a moment of silence in Baltimore honoring John Madden.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The first NFL Sunday after John Madden’s death included several tributes to the football icon.

Fox Sports broadcasters wore custom varsity jackets that featured an “All-Madden” patch above the heart. An NFL logo fused with Madden’s silhouette was present in the top right corner of the screen on Fox telecasts; it usually says “Fox|NFL.”

The Las Vegas Raiders, the team Madden won a Super Bowl with as a head coach, honored his legacy in a variety of ways. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson wore custom cleats, and all Raiders players had a “JM” decal on their helmets. Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs also sported Madden kicks.

The former coach, broadcaster and video game icon died Tuesday at the age of 85, days after Fox aired a documentary about his life and impact on the sport.

All NFL games Sunday were preceded by a moment of silence in his honor.

