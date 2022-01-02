Teams honor John Madden with tributes, moments of silence

The first NFL Sunday after John Madden’s death included several tributes to the football icon.

Fox Sports broadcasters wore custom varsity jackets that featured an “All-Madden” patch above the heart. An NFL logo fused with Madden’s silhouette was present in the top right corner of the screen on Fox telecasts; it usually says “Fox|NFL.”

The Las Vegas Raiders, the team Madden won a Super Bowl with as a head coach, honored his legacy in a variety of ways. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson wore custom cleats, and all Raiders players had a “JM” decal on their helmets. Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs also sported Madden kicks.

#Raiders honor the memory of #JohnMadden. DeSean Jackson's cleats and every player has a JM sticker and a black stripe added to their helmet as well. pic.twitter.com/7Nn6pMLbN6 — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) January 2, 2022

Viewers will see a nod to John Madden on its in-game bug today during the first quarter. It usually says Fox NFL.



Here’s an example: pic.twitter.com/qMjELhpLoP — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 2, 2022

The former coach, broadcaster and video game icon died Tuesday at the age of 85, days after Fox aired a documentary about his life and impact on the sport.

All NFL games Sunday were preceded by a moment of silence in his honor.

Honoring John Madden before today's games. pic.twitter.com/bCeFvJkq7Q — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

